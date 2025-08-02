  • home icon
  Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield pens heartfelt message for special friend on her birthday, shares pic on IG

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Aug 02, 2025 16:28 GMT
Image Source: Imagn and Ella Springfield's Instagram account.

LSU star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is preparing for arguably the most important season of his football career. After this season, he will enter the 2026 NFL draft and could be a top pick. While that is likely draining mentally for Nussmeier, he has a strong support system, including his fiancée, Ella Springfield.

Springfield has shown to be a loving partner to Nussmeier, but she is also supportive of her friends. On Friday, she made a post on her Instagram story wishing one of her best friends a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @carsenmorgann you truly are the most beautiful human inside and out. A face I always looked forward to seeing and an energy that is contagious. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. I love you Carsen. Thank you for being my friend," Ella Springfield wrote.
Image via Ella Springfield's Instagram story.

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield got engaged in July

While Garrett Nussmeier has had a busy offseason preparing for his final college season at LSU, he has also had a busy season off the field. On July 20, Ella Springfield posted on Instagram, announcing that the couple got engaged.

The post included several photos, including one of Nussmeier down on one knee as he proposed to Springfield. In the photo, Springfield is overcome with emotion and in tears. The post also includes a close-up photo of the ring on the final slide.

"Forever and always, yes yes yes. “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” -Song of Solomon 3:4," Ella Springfield wrote.
Now that Nussmeier is engaged, he is able to fully focus on what he needs to do on the football field. He is coming off his first season as a starter at the college level. He had an incredible year, completing 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 TDs.

Nussmeier is now projected to be one of the best QBs in the nation in the 2025 college football season. He is even one of the favorites to win the Heisman. According to FanDuel, he is tied with the second-best odds for the trophy.

Texas QB Arch Manning has the best odds at +700. Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik come in next on the list with +900 odds. They are the only three players in the nation with odds better than +1000.

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
