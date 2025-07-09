Days after engagement to LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, Ella Springfield catches waves on exciting surfing trip 

Garrett Nussmeier got his chance as the starting quarterback of the LSU Tigers last season. After three years as a backup option on the depth chart, he led the team to a 9-4 record and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears during his QB1 debut.
Apart from his on-field achievements, Nussmeier also made some important personal decisions this offseason. Last week, he got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Ella Springfield. The couple announced their engagement through stories on social media.
Now, days after her engagement, Springfield is enjoying some time off with a fun-filled vacation. On Tuesday, she shared a story on Instagram showing off her skills as a surfer. In the photo, Nussmerier's fiancee is riding the waves with a picturesque background of the ocean behind her.
You can check out the story below:
Springfield also attended LSU, where she pursued a Bachelor's in Business Administration, and graduated this year.
Garrett Nussmeier was present during her graduation ceremony, of which she shared several posts on social media. One post has her posing with the quarterback while flaunting her graduation gown.
As she starts focusing on making plans for her future, Nussmeier will be looking forward to helping his team become a contender for the 12-team playoffs. Last season he recorded 4,052 yards and 29 passing TDs.
Garrett Nussmeier showcases loyalty to LSU Tigers
After an impressive 2024 campaign, the quarterback reportedly had several transfer offers to join other programs. However, Nussmeier decided to remain with the LSU Tigers and play out his collegiate career with them.
On Saturday, during an interview with Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Nussmeier opened up about his loyalty to the Tigers.
"I mean for one, I think it's important to have an idea of you are and have a foundation," Nussmeier said. "You know, just being able to keep my head down, and go to work. You know I try to get better at the things that I knew I needed to work on. You know I think it's been a huge advantage for me to be able to stay in the same system at the same school.
"It's something that I'm very grateful that I made that decision. I'm very blessed, I'm very thankful and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than LSU,"
Garrett Nussmeier is also considered a contender for the Heisman trophy next season. According to BetMGM, he has +850 odds to win the award, the second-best behind Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning (+600).
