LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s fiancée, Ella Springfield, makes engagement public with heartfelt message

Garrett Nussmeier has been a part of the LSU Tigers since 2021. After spending the first three seasons as a backup, he was named the team's starting quarterback last season. Nussmeier led the Tigers to a 9-4 record and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. He recorded 4,052 yards and 29 TDs passing.

As Garrett Nussmeier prepares for his second year as the starter, he has made a major decision in his personal life. On Saturday, the quarterback took the next step in his relationship, proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Ella Springfield.

On her Instagram story, Ella Springfield shared a selfie posing with the quarterback and the engagement ring.

"I get to marry my best friend!!!" Springfield wrote on her story.

Ella Springfield's Instagram story via @ella.springfield

The LSU quarterback also announced his engagement on social media. Nussmeier shared a photo of his fiancée flaunting her engagement ring with a picturesque sunset backdrop. He accompanied the story with some heartfelt words.

"Forever us," Nussmeier wrote

Nussmeier's Instagram story via @garrettnussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier's girlfriend graduated from LSU this year

Just like her quarterback fiancé, Ella Springfield also attended LSU. She graduated with a Bachelor's in Business Administration this year and had her graduation ceremony last month.

Springfield shared a few snippets from her graduation ceremony. In one of the photos, we see Garrett Nussmeier sweep her off her feet while celebrating her graduation.

"Endlessly thankful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that only LSU could give," Springfield wrote in the caption of the post.

During her Bachelor's, Ella Springfield had several internships with local companies. She was also a part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University. While she plans out her future decision, her quarterback fiancé will be looking to make a mark this upcoming season with the Tigers before transitioning to the NFL

