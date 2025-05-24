Garrett Nussmeier's GF Ella Springfield gives sneak peek to grand finale bash at LSU after major career milestone

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s girlfriend, Ella Springfield, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a graduation celebration this week, returning to Baton Rouge for what she called the “grand finale.”

Though Springfield graduated in December with a marketing degree and sales concentration, she joined friends for a final celebration and posted a highlight reel to Instagram on Friday.

One of the moments showed the group dressed in coordinated outfits on LSU’s campus, captioned:

“Our grande finale”

Earlier, Springfield celebrated the graduation of close friend Madison McCarthy. McCarthy posted photos from the ceremony on Tuesday:

Springfield reposted one of the shots, standing in front of Tiger Stadium in matching LSU jerseys with two friends, captioned:

“My sisters 🥺”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Garrett Nussmeier's message to Ella Springfield

When Ella Springfield graduated in December, she posted on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. At the time, Garrett Nussmeier had replied:

“My Love”

In May, Springfield shared photos of the couple in LSU graduation robes outside Tiger Stadium. Nussmeier, who earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies, was all smiles in the pics.

“Time flies,” Springfield captioned the image.

Nussmeier is coming off a strong 2024 season, throwing for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 picks while completing 64.2% of his passes. He needs 3,343 yards in 2025 to break LSU’s all-time passing record (currently at 5,772).

Former LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. believes Garrett Nussmeier’s NFL ceiling is just as high as Jayden Daniels, who went No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders in last year's draft.

“I definitely feel like Garrett can do the exact same thing as Jayden,” Thomas said.

LSU opens the 2025 season on the road at Clemson on Aug. 30, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. A week later, the Tigers return to Baton Rouge to host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6. Game time for the home opener has not yet been announced.

