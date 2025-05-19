Garrett Nussmeier's sister Ashlyn drops 3-word reaction to LSU standout's big achievement with OT Will Campbell

LSU’s recent graduation ceremonies included quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who earned his degree ahead of his final season with the Tigers. Among those in attendance was his sister, Ashlynn, whose relationship with former LSU lineman and current NFL rookie Will Campbell reflects the close ties within the program.
As Nussmeier enters his last year in Baton Rouge, LSU’s staff, led by coach Brian Kelly, continues to target future quarterbacks through recruiting. The push for the next starter is part of the program’s ongoing roster planning as players near the end of their eligibility or move on to the NFL.
Nussmeier recently earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies. His sister, Ashlynn Nussmeier, posted a photo of him in cap and gown with the caption:
“Did the things!!! 🎓.”
Ashlynn is also the girlfriend of Campbell, who graduated with the same degree and was selected No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. She marked both events on social media, posting photos from LSU Stadium and sharing official announcements from the Patriots and LSU. In one post, she wrote:
“My guy is a Patriot!!! Couldn’t be more proud of you!”
Campbell replied, “Thanks pook love u.”
Campbell and Nussmeier, former teammates, spoke over video following the draft. Nussmeier told Campbell:
“I’m so proud of you. They got a franchise player. They got a hall of famer.” Campbell said, “Next year, I’m going to be sitting here talking to you.”
LSU evaluators see a QB as a player with similar traits to Garrett Nussmeier
Garrett Nussmeier is projected to start at quarterback for LSU in 2025. He is considered a likely first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
LSU staff, led by Brian Kelly, are targeting four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley in the 2026 recruiting class. Bentley, who recently narrowed his options to LSU and Oklahoma, is expected to visit both programs in June before making a decision. He is viewed as a dual-threat quarterback with strong accuracy and processing speed. LSU evaluators see Bentley as a player with similar traits to Nussmeier and slightly better mobility.
