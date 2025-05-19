Garrett Nussmeier's sister Ashlyn drops 3-word reaction to LSU standout's big achievement with OT Will Campbell

LSU’s recent graduation ceremonies included quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who earned his degree ahead of his final season with the Tigers. Among those in attendance was his sister, Ashlynn, whose relationship with former LSU lineman and current NFL rookie Will Campbell reflects the close ties within the program.

As Nussmeier enters his last year in Baton Rouge, LSU’s staff, led by coach Brian Kelly, continues to target future quarterbacks through recruiting. The push for the next starter is part of the program’s ongoing roster planning as players near the end of their eligibility or move on to the NFL.

Nussmeier recently earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies. His sister, Ashlynn Nussmeier, posted a photo of him in cap and gown with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Did the things!!! 🎓.”

Trending

Screenshot, via Instagram

Ashlynn is also the girlfriend of Campbell, who graduated with the same degree and was selected No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. She marked both events on social media, posting photos from LSU Stadium and sharing official announcements from the Patriots and LSU. In one post, she wrote:

“My guy is a Patriot!!! Couldn’t be more proud of you!”

Campbell replied, “Thanks pook love u.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Campbell and Nussmeier, former teammates, spoke over video following the draft. Nussmeier told Campbell:

“I’m so proud of you. They got a franchise player. They got a hall of famer.” Campbell said, “Next year, I’m going to be sitting here talking to you.”

Expand Tweet

LSU evaluators see a QB as a player with similar traits to Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier is projected to start at quarterback for LSU in 2025. He is considered a likely first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

LSU staff, led by Brian Kelly, are targeting four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley in the 2026 recruiting class. Bentley, who recently narrowed his options to LSU and Oklahoma, is expected to visit both programs in June before making a decision. He is viewed as a dual-threat quarterback with strong accuracy and processing speed. LSU evaluators see Bentley as a player with similar traits to Nussmeier and slightly better mobility.

Also Read: “Future heisman winner”: CFB fans send wishes as star QB Garrett Nussmeier graduates from LSU

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.