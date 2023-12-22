Gators’ QB Graham Mertz gives fans a sneak peak into romantic date night with GF Alexis Loomans

The Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz is spending some quality time with girlfriend Alexis Looman. He took to social media to give the fans a sneak peek into a romantic date night with the model. And that included a romantic dinner back in her native Wisconsin.

Mertz had a decent season with the Gators but missed out on any silverware. He has already committed himself to return to Florida to have another go next season. But the off time is well spent with his lady love, back where his college football career started in 2019.

Here are the visuals of a romantic dinner date that the Florida Gators quarterback shared on Instagram and which his girlfriend reposted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Graham Mertz and Alexis Looman IG

The name of the restaurant can be seen on the plate as ‘Rare Steakhouse’. Situated in Madison, Wisconsin, the restaurant claims to be a fancy steakhouse with ‘an old school vibe’.

The couple constantly share updates about their love life on social media. Mertz also has a habit of complimenting the former Miss Wisconsin Teen in full public view. He recently left an adorable comment on one of Looman's photos on Instagram.

Looman had participated in the Miss USA contest this year after claiming the Miss Wisconsin title. She finished the pageant as the second runner-up. The 21-year-old has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Mertz saw a few ups and downs in the 2023 season with the Gators. He has decided to wait on his NFL dream for one more year, despite being eligible for the draft. And Mertz will return next season for one last shot at the national championship title.

Graham Mertz: A look back at 2023 through numbers

The Gators ended up ineligible for a postseason Bowl Game this year due to a horrific losing streak in the final few weeks of the regular season. After putting up a 5-3 record in the first eight games, they ended up losing all of their last four games to finish the year with a 5-7 overall record.

That meant that the Gators wouldn't be a part of the college football postseason at all by just one win.

Graham Mertz still put up decent numbers, throwing 2,903 passing yards and scoring 20 passing touchdowns. The opposing defenses could intercept just three of the 358 passes he attempted, completing 261 of those. Maybe, 2024 could be his year.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season