"Gave the entire world a free class in economics": $54M richer Coach Prime's eye-catching impact on CU hailed by Emmanuel Acho

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has captured the football world's attention while in charge at Colorado over the past two seasons. He'll be around for the Buffaloes through at least 2029 with the news of a five-year, $54 million contract extension last week.

Ad

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho believes a lot of people could learn a thing or two about the risk Sanders took by taking over for the once-moribund program in Boulder.

"Deion Sanders gave the entire world a free class in economics," Acho said on FS1's "The Facility." "Deion Sanders, I would suggest, he don't move the needle. Deion Sanders is the needle. Average home ticket prices up 285%. They've sold out the stadium back-to-back seasons, hadn't done that in 27 years prior to Deion Sanders.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sponsorship revenue up 40%, admissions applications up 20%, black applications up 50%, and admissions, as far as it pertains to acceptance, up 3.5%. Television ratings have increased by as much as 50% in certain time windows. ... He gave us a simple microeconomics course."

Ad

Comments begin at 2:39

"You eat what you kill and you bet on yourself," Acho said. "Deion bet on himself. He went to a Colorado program that was one of the poorest programs as it pertains to national attention over the last decade and he has made them one of the most well-known programs."

One of Acho's co-hosts, Chase Daniel, said Coach Prime is the "quintessential college coach" with how he's set the bar for how to operate in the current era of the sport. In his opinion, Sanders' money bags should be even heavier.

Ad

"Based on all those stats ... he deserves to get paid more," Daniel said. "Because not only did he get there when they were 1-11, okay, but he built the brand. And the brand was Prime and now the brand is Colorado with Prime there."

Why does Coach Prime want to stay in Colorado?

Coach Prime has his heart set in Boulder, and by sticking around, he proves that he has a soft spot for the school and program he's become the face of. He believes that molding the Buffaloes is about more than just football, saying such in the statement the school released after extending him.

Ad

"We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base," Coach Prime said.

Sanders has made the program his own. He hopes to build it into something that could make a true impact on the sport's landscape. With the new deal, Coach Prime will have the chance to do such.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback