Deion Sanders makes his feelings known on Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer after Jerry Jones' failed chase of Coach Prime

Following Mike McCarthy's surprise exit, the Dallas Cowboys were hunting for a new coach and were seemingly not keen on hiring top options like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Instead, reports emerged that the team had approached franchise icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to lead the team.

Ad

However, the Cowboys' pursuit of the Colorado Buffaloes coach went nowhere, and they handed the job to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. On The Skip Bayless Podcast, the host asked Sanders why he turned down the opportunity to jump to the NFL.

Sanders said that letting Schottenheimer take over as the coach is in the franchise's best interest, as he could maximize Dak Prescott's potential, which is key to Dallas' success. The Hall of Famer said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Skip, think about what that was about. You’ve got a tremendous investment in a quarterback that you’ve got to make work. You’ve got to make this work. So one of the only ways you make it work is to really sustain or maintain someone that he’s truly comfortable with." [17:57]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Deion Sanders reveals how close he got to getting Cowboys HC role

After reports had emerged that the Cowboys were interested in hiring Deion Sanders as their new coach, the Hall of Famer expressed his gratitude before distancing himself from the opportunity to join the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, on the Skip Bayless podcast, Sanders revealed that franchise owner Jerry Jones never formally offered him the job:

"I'm not going to say it was offered to me. I'm going to say it was an opportunity that could've presented itself, and we didn't go to that next level. But Jerry was always honest and straight up." [from 15:35]

The Buffaloes coach's decision to stay in Colorado over exploring a move to the NFL prompted the Cowboys to hand the job to Schottenheimer. Sanders isn't keen on leaving college football yet despite his sons Shedeur and Shilo declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

However, Jones could lure the Hall of Famer away from the Buffaloes if he drafts them, a move he'd welcome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place