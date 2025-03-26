Deion Sanders makes his feelings clear on Cowboys potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders amid Browns' interest in Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been quiet throughout the offseason but are reportedly planning a blockbuster move in the shadows. According to Cleveland-based sports commentator Bruce Drennan, the franchise has been talking to the Browns about a trade involving quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If they pull the trigger on the move, the Cowboys will be without a starting quarterback and will have to rely on the draft to land their new signal-caller. On his podcast on Wednesday, Skip Bayless asked Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders about his son, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, falling to the 12th pick in the draft, paving the way for Dallas to take him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That would be kind," Sanders responded (Timestamp: 34:20). "But when he's plunging, make sure you stay down there and grab Shilo (Sanders), too, OK? You going to go get some apples down there plunging? Make sure you go get a couple of apples. All right. Yeah. Go get both the Sanders boys. All right."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Deion Sanders reveals Shedeur and his preferred landing spot

While the Hall of Famer isn't averse to Shedeur Sanders playing for the Cowboys, he's seemingly eager to want his son to be a top three pick, specifically, the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

When asked about the family's preferred landing spot for the quarterback at the 2025 ProMat biennial trade fair, Deion Sanders responded, "We are hoping for New York."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As much as Deion wants the Giants to pick Shedeur with the third pick in the draft, it's looking increasingly unlikely. New York handed former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston a two-year, $8 million deal before signing veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21 million contract.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Giants filled up their quarterback room before the draft either anticipating that neither Shedeur nor former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward would be on the board when they would be on the clock or felt he wasn't worth the investment. Regardless, it's highly unlikely that they'll pick a signal-caller after signing two veterans.

The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns remain viable options, but if they pass on Shedeur, there's a good chance that he'll still be available when the Cowboys are on the clock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.