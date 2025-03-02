"Gear it towards getting a degree": Michigan HC Sherrone Moore adds his two cents on changes needed in college football

Amid a changing landscape in college football, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore shared his thoughts on what needs to change in the game going forward in Thursday’s edition of “Next Up With Albert Breneman.”

Moore didn’t talk about realignment, the transfer portal or the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines coach rather discussed the academic standards of student-athletes.

“At the end of the day we are all doing this for the players, we are all doing this for the student athletes, and if we are really doing it for the student athletes, we have to gear everything towards that. Gear it towards getting a degree. Gear it towards graduation and making sure that people are in a good place from an academic standpoint.

"We have to focus on figuring out how we can get this transfer portal, all that, how can we get this focus that's going to put put them in a good place to get a degree at the end of the day," Sherrone Moore said (33:26).

While most of the talk of changes in college football has been aimed at getting the most revenue or competitive advantages, Moore’s answer was refreshing.

Sherrone Moore opens up on Chip Lindsey hiring

One of the biggest changes for the Michigan Wolverines next season will be the addition of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The former North Carolina offensive coordinator has already had an impact on Moore.

“Chip is an awesome, innovative offensive mind. (I’m) very excited about the direction we’re going. Just constant conversations about how to change, how to do things different, but how to keep some things the same. Really all about the strengths of the guys you have on the field and how can we tool to them,” Sherrone Moore said.

The Michigan offense ranked 128th in 2024 with 286.2 yards per game. Their passing attack averaged under 130 yards per game and ranked 130th in the FBS. That was Michigan’s biggest issue in 2024.

Under Lindsey, the Tar Heels averaged 397.8 yards per game, 51st in the nation. With the talkent at Ann Arbor, the Wolverines offense could take a step forward in 2025.

Lindsey has coached at several programs before, including Central Florida, Troy, Auburn and Southern Miss. He will also have two newcomers battling for the starting quarterback job in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and 5-start freshman Bryce Underwood.

