“Generational Redemption Arc”: CFB fans react to Ryan Day’s heartfelt admission about dealing with adversity as a coach

Ohio State coach Ryan Day's journey to a national championship has been filled with criticism, doubt and, eventually, redemption.

After securing the title, Day opened up about his challenges and the lessons his family and team learned along the way. His words struck a chord with Buckeyes fans.

“There are a lot of lessons learned for my children because I know there’s going to be adversity that hits them in their life. I hope that they use this as an opportunity to say, ‘I remember when Dad was down and they counted him out, he just kept fighting,’” said the Ohio State HC.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly rallied around their coach on social media.

One fan labeled his journey a “Generational Redemption Arc.”

Expand Tweet

Another praised Day’s ability to rise above adversity, saying, “He got the natty, he bounced back and didn’t let it beat him.”

One X user tweeted, "Coach Day is a treasure. It's a real shame that a tiny fraction of the fanbase has given us all a black eye for this nonsense."

Another commented, "I am so sorry for all of that. I hope you know that MANY MANY love you and your family!!!!!!!"

"It was a lesson for all of us," tweeted one more.

For Ohio State and Day, the natty win wasn’t just a win—it was proof that persistence pays off.

Also read: "Thats my coach": CFB fans amazed by Ryan Day's selfless gesture for Ohio State fans

Donovan Jackson's mother gives her take on criticism of Ryan Day

Ryan Day’s journey at Ohio State has been a wild ride. He came onto the scene in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and playoff berths. But after a tough stretch and four straight losses to Michigan in ‘The Game,’ the criticism piled up—until he silenced doubters with a national championship in 2025.

Melanie Jackson, the mother of Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson, didn't like the backlash against Day over the years.

“It upsets me that they are so mean to this person. All of those people that were so adamant about not liking him, I want them to be as adamant about them congratulating him. I want them to be as adamant about saying how grateful they are he's stuck around and he's motivated this team.”

Expand Tweet

She recalled the day when Jackson committed to the Buckeyes and how excited he was to play under Day. Now, after leading the Buckeyes to glory, the HC has finally silenced his critics.

Also read: "LeRedzone threat": Fans have wild reaction to Ryan Day's way of treating LeBron James at Ohio State

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place