"Thats my coach": CFB fans amazed by Ryan Day's selfless gesture for Ohio State fans

College football fans were left impressed by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's kind act for a completely random stranger. According to a tweet by @BoCamaro on X, Day went out of his way to ensure that Brutus Stark, also known as @iron_brutus on X, and his family, who support the Buckeyes, got to witness their regular season showdown against Tennessee after finding out their son Clark had terminal illness.

According to the story. Ryan Day helped Clark and his family witness the Ohio State vs Tennessee game live by donating his family tickets to them. This was a very thoughtful and kind-hearted gesture from Day because he was already on the hot seat for losing to Michigan for the fourth time in a row.

Fans took to social media to express their amazement about Ryan Day's selfless act and praise his kindness.

"That's my coach," one fan said

"That was a solid move by RD, nothing can change that, we need more type of altruism in the world, another fan commented

"As a Michigan fan, you should be proud of having Day as your coach. Stand up human. I really hope your family's spirits are doing okay mate," this fan said.

"This I respect," one fan commented.

"As a Michigan fan I'm programmed to dislike Ryan Day...but the stories I've heard (including what he did for your son) cleary shows that he is a decent man with a very generous heart. If you can't recognize that by now, they are focusing on all the wrong things," this fan said.

"That's actually pretty awesome. Sorry to hear about your son," this fan commented.

"Yes they are, I hope people remember this," one fan said.

X user @iron_brutus explained the situation surrounding his son's illness during a live stream on the 'BuckeyeBoyz' YouTube channel in December. The generosity came through BoCamaro's charity called 'Beyond The Snap'. Day's selfless act helping the family enjoy the game live is something that they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

Ryan Day is confident in his QB room after Will Howard's departure

After four seasons with Kansas State, QB Will Howard spent his final collegiate campaign with the Buckeyes for the 2024 season. And he helped the program to natty victory, ending his journey on a high note.

While calling in on the 97.1 The Fan sports radio network, Ryan Day was unfazed about the program's QB situation following the end of Howard's departure and the transfer of quarterback Air Noland and Devin Brown. The Ohio State HC said that he will be looking at the young talents in the program to shoulder the responsibility of the team next season.

"When you guys come back in about two weeks, you gotta look different, you gotta walk different, you gotta act different. Because now you're fighting to become the starting QB of Ohio State," Day said while opening up about his advice to his QBs. "We have some really talented guys in that room....looking forward to see what the competition brings."

At the moment, ex-five star prospect Julian Sayin is projected to be the next QB1 of the Buckeyes. He had initially committed to Alabama but joined Ryan Day's team following Nick Saban's retirement. Apart from him, Lincoln Keiholz and Tavien St. Clair are other options in the QB department.

