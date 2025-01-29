Ryan Day offers "scholarship" to LeBron James after NBA legend agrees to line up with Ohio State freshmen

Ohio State's head coach, Ryan Day, jokingly gave his stamp of approval to NBA star LeBron James trying out for the Buckeyes football program. In a tweet he shared on X, Day responded to James' tweet where he agreed to try out for the Buckeyes football team as a freshman and work his way up the ranks.

"Just to be clear, we have scholarship and a great NIL deal for you though..." Day wrote.

Growing up in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James has always been a vocal supporter of the Buckeyes. Coming out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James skipped college basketball and was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thus, technically, the 4x NBA champ could potentially play college football for the Buckeyes if he wanted to. He also attended the program's CFP national championship finale against Notre Dame, where the Buckeyes lifted their first national championship since 2014.

LeBron James also narrated the program's hype video ahead of their natty finale against the Fighting Irish, indicating his loyalty to the Buckeyes as a supporter. Furthermore, LeBron James was also very active on social media cheering on Ohio State during their run to the 12-team college football playoffs.

Ryan Day speaks about LeBron James' tweet from 2022 on Jimmy Fallon's talk show

Back in 2022, LeBron James made a tweet where he questioned if he had the collegiate eligibility to play any other sport.

"Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?"

On Monday, Ryan Day appeared on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, where the tweet was brought up once again for discussion. Fallon questioned the Ohio State head coach if he would consider recruiting the 4x NBA champ as a football player. Ryan Day replied with a hilarious response to the situation.

"LeBron is a great supporter," Ryan Day said. "With that said, he'd have to start with the freshman in the back of the room and work his way up. He doesn't get any special treatment."

James replied to Ryan Day's comment on X stating that he does not mind working his way up the ranks. He stated that he wanted to earn his place in the program rather than being given priority cause of his basketball achievements.

"I don't mind it one bit Coach Day! Earned Not Given!"

While it is a sweet dream for the fans of the Buckeyes, it is highly unlikely that LeBron James will take the same path as his former teammate J.R. Smith, who now plays golf for North Carolina AT&T.

Furthermore, the 4x NBA champ is in his 22nd season in the league and continues to be a menace on the court. Thus, there is minimal possibility of him retiring from the court anytime soon.

