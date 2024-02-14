George Kliavkoff's future in Pac-12 diminishes after Oregon State and Washington State push for Commissioner's removal with consent from 10 teams

The Pac-12 Conference is going through significant changes as the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars are the only two programs remaining when football season begins. However, it seems like a massive leadership change could be in the works, as it is being reported by multiple sources that the conference is looking to remove commissioner George Kliavkoff.

The Pac-12 Conference provided a statement regarding the situation as well on Tuesday afternoon. In the statement, they are working with the departing 10 schools to get to this position.

"The Pac-12 Conference Board has given the departing 10 schools notice of a proposed leadership transition with an invitation to provide comment We expect to provide more information following a decision in the coming days."

It will be interesting to see if this will happen and who they will get to replace him. Kliavkoff has been the Pac-12 commissioner since 2021.

Who can take over as the new Pac-12 Commissioner after George Kliavkoff's probable removal?

If the Conference of Champions is heading toward a new commissioner, they need to figure out someone to replace George Kliavkoff. Ross Dellinger of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the target to replace Kliavkoff will be deputy commissioner Teresa Gould.

Another option would be a consultant for George Kliavkoff in Oliver Luck. Getting a person with experience could be beneficial for a conference that is struggling to get teams involved with the league, let alone make some changes about their day-to-day operations.

Getting a fresh mind at the top of the conference is significant for the league to continue developing, as Kliavkoff has been used as a scapegoat for the failures, whether deserving or not.

If the conference wants to look outside of the two obvious candidates, they can look at a merger with a conference with the two teams they have and the assets. If they can form a merger with another Power Five conference and just have the leadership of one of the commissioners, that could be a huge thing to avoid this step entirely.

