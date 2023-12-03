The Georgia Bulldogs saw their undefeated winning streak come to an end in the SEC Championship game against Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide went on to clinch the victory with a 27-24 final score and be crowned as the 2023 SEC Champions.

Nick Saban and his team are one step closer to their goal of making it to the playoffs with this victory. However, fans of the Georgia Bulldogs are calling out the SEC refs for their alleged favoritism and saying that they helped Alabama by making wrong calls in the game. One angry Bulldogs fan wrote:

"@SEC wow y'all let the referees cheat for Alabama again on fourth down and result was they got a touchdown out of this and then beat Georgia by less than a touchdown."

This was not the only criticism that fans had of the SEC referees. Several others took to social media to voice their opinions of how the game looked rigged to favor Alabama as the champions and a playoff contender from the conference:

A call that was particularly criticized came in the second quarter when Alabama QB Jalen Milroe tossed a pass to Isaiah Bond that set up the field for a touchdown after two more plays.

However, Georgia fans argued that the ball hit the ground and the catch should have not been ruled. But the referees decided not to look at the replay and ruled in favor of Bond catching the pass, which ultimately turned the tides in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban leads Alabama to another SEC victory over Georgia

Despite all the doubts that were looming over Nick Saban's career with Alabama after his Week 2 loss to Texas, adding another trophy to the cabinet might be the best way to answer all his critics and trolls. The Crimson Tide were undefeated after Week 2 and improved with each passing week.

Now, with another SEC title in the bag, the Crimson Tide have created chaos for the selection committee as the Bulldogs become a one-loss team as well. Will Alabama beat all the odds to emerge as a national title contender this year?