Georgia football fans react to Bulldogs' new 4-star RB commit Nathaniel Frazier's signing news: "Go Dawgs!!"

Georgia football secured the commitment of another top running back prospect of the 2024 class. Nathaniel Frazier announced on Sunday that he'll be joining the Georgia Bulldogs to play under head coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia's recruitment trail has been hot all summer, bringing in top recruits to stack up its 2024 class. Frazier is the latest commit on that run. And he picked Georgia amid interest from Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

Frazier seems to be in the Bulldogs' element already. The California native quoted coach Kirby Smart's tweet, repeating the “Go Dawgs!!” chant. As you'd expect, Georgia Bulldogs fans got under the tweet to give him the “Dawgs” welcome.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Frazier grew up in California, where he attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. The school is renowned nationally for high school football.

He paid an unofficial visit to the UGA campus in Athens in June. The visit provided the opportunity for interaction between him and the Georgia coaching staff. That visit played a big part in his eventual commitment to the Bulldogs.

With Frazier's commitment, Georgia football now has three running back commits in the 2024 class. Frazier joins Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens. The three add different strengths to the Georgia running back depth.

Frazier's strength is undoubtedly his pace. Apart from football, he's also a track athlete and has a 10.58 100-meter record and a 21.62 200-meter record.

The strength of Georgia Football's 2024 recruiting class

Georgia football's 2024 recruiting class has grown to 27 overall commits with Frazier's commitment. But the Dawgs are not done, and plans are still in place to bring in more commits. By the time they are done, the Bulldogs would have assembled what may arguably be the highest-rated class in history.

Georgia football may be the defending champions of the college football national championship, but there's a need to reinforce for the future. The Bulldogs team that conquered college football twice is gradually phasing out as its major actors move to the NFL. Smart and his staff identify the need to be proactive in rebuilding another winning team.

Smart's success at Georgia has a lot to do with the effectiveness of his recruiting team. He has recruited over 90 players since his assumption of the head coaching role at Georgia. Almost 40 of these have made it to the NFL drafts with several of them being first-round picks.