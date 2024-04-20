Georgia Football NFL Draft Projections: Predicting landing spots for Bulldogs in the NFL 

With the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, Georgia is ready to send out another round of stars. The Bulldogs have been one of the best and most talent-rich programs in college football. Their list of NFL stars is impressive and is growing. The 2024 draft seems likely to add a few more Bulldog NFL stars.

Here's a look at Georgia's 2024 NFL draft prospects and a quick projection on each.

Georgia's Draft Prospects and Projections

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is a highly regarded pass catcher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#1. Brock Bowers, Tight End

Projection: Round 1, Pick 10, New York Jets

Bowers is called a tight end, but the 6-foot-3, 240-pound target is a slot receiver/tight end/fullback/whatever a team needs. A three-time All-American, Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's fast for a tight end and huge for a receiver.

Bowers has been hard to classify because tight ends are not usually a high-priority position. Then again, Bowers isn't most tight ends. He's a day one impact player in the NFL with his pass-catching. The Jets will line him up in the slot and look for a 1,000-yard season in 2024. He likely won't last past the No. 10 pick.

#2. Amarius Mims, OT

Projection: Round 1, Pick 18, Cincinnati Bengals

At over 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Mims is an offensive line pile driver. He started only eight games at Georgia, missing half of last season with an ankle injury. Unlike many linemen taken this high, he has no experience at either left tackle or at guard. But his good work protecting quarterbacks and opening up lanes speaks for itself.

There simply aren't many players Mims's size who still have a 5.0 40-yard dash times. Given his size and speed, he'll likely get nabbed by a team that will clear up the rough edges in his game. Cincinnati has to protect Joe Burrow better and Mims could be a big part of the answer at the No. 18 pick.

#3. Ladd McConkey, WR

Projection: Round 2, Pick 33, Carolina Panthers

A three-star recruit out of high school, McConkey has never been flashy, but he catches passes. In three seasons of action, he nabbed 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a disappointing junior season, as he missed five games, started just once and caught only 30 passes.

But over his career, McConkey displayed great hands and excellent receiving instincts. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, so he's faster than he seems. He's a relatively polished player, even if his upside isn't the highest. Carolina seems interested in him as the first pick in the draft's second round.

#4. Kamari Lassiter, CB

Projection: Round 3, Pick 74, Atlanta Falcons

Lassiter was a four-star recruit at UGA who started every game of the last two seasons. In 2023, Lassiter broke up eight passes without drawing a pass interference penalty. He was hurt a bit by a 4.64 40-yard dash time at pro day, but he's fast enough in pads and helmets.

Lassiter perhaps isn't a glamorous pick, but he's a steady secondary contributor who can help situationally right away. The Falcons have had plenty of time to study the excellence at Georgia, and don't be surprised if they take a flier on Lassiter in the third round.

#5. Javon Bullard, S

Projection: Round 3, Pick 81, Seattle Seahawks

A three-star recruit who is only 5-foot-10, Bullard was something of an unlikely star at UGA. A two-year starter, he was the defensive MVP of the national title game in the 2022 season. Bullard was a bit less explosive in 2023, batting injuries that caused him to miss two games.

Bullard's size probably keeps him from going higher in the draft. But for a team willing to go with an undersized safety with a reputation for hitting hard, he could be a standout. Seattle probably won't let Bullard last through round three.

#6. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Projection: Round 3, Pick 90, Arizona Cardinals

True centers can be hard to find in the NFL, with many teams settling by converting a guard. But that's exactly what Pran-Granger is, and he started three years for UGA at center. A two-year captain for the Bulldogs, Pran-Granger gets high marks for his durability and consistency.

Pran-Granger won't go flying off the board early, but the Cardinals could be an excellent fit. A lack of versatility hurts him a bit, but a potentially long-term starter as an interior offensive lineman is too good of a deal for the Cardinals to pass up late in round three.

#7. Tykee Smith, S

Projection: Round 5, Pick 139, Washington Commanders

A product of West Philadelphia (like Will Smith), Tykee Smith played two years at West Virginia and then transferred to Georgia for three seasons. He had been a freshman All-American and second-team All-American at West Virginia but struggled for a while at Georgia. In 2023, he led UGA in tackles, interceptions and tackles for loss. He's a late bloomer, but Washington could be a good suspect to nab him.

How high do you think the former Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers will go in the 2024 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

