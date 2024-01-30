Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner, and this year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head for the title. The big Super Bowl game is happening at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Feb. 11.

Among the Super Bowl's players for 23 consecutive years, there have always been some from the Georgia Bulldogs. This year, there will be five.

Georgia Football players in Super Bowl 2024

With Super Bowl LVIII is coming up, the University of Georgia continues its impressive run, and several ex-Bulldogs will again be part of the massive game. This adds a thrilling spark to an eagerly awaited event.

Let's look at the five ex-Bulldogs alumni who are ready to carry Georgia pride into the upcoming game:

WR, Mecole Hardman's (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman played at Georgia from 2016-2018. His record shows 60 receptions for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Besides being a notable return specialist, his game figures include 39 punt returns covering 592 yards and a touchdown, not forgetting 35 kick returns stretching 875 yards.

In the 2023 regular season, Hardman kept his brilliance alive, recording 166 receptions for 2,212 yards and 16 touchdowns in his progressing NFL career.

DE, Malik Herring (Kansas City Chiefs)

A powerful force on the Kansas City Chiefs defense team, Malik Herring started his journey as an NFL player in 2021. He surged beyond early challenges, like bouncing back from a severe knee injury.

SEC Championship - Auburn v Georgia

Today, he's an important piece in the Chiefs' defense. This young talent snagged ten tackles and a 1.5 sacks record. A champ on and off the field, Herring helped the Chiefs snatch the Super Bowl LVII trophy.

TE, Charlie Woerner's (San Francisco 49ers)

Charlie Woerner plays as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers who has gained recognition for his excellent blocking skills. He was picked in the 2020 NFL Draft's sixth round.

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Woerner offers more than his stats suggest. During the 2023 season, he achieved 3 catches totaling 32 yards.

DE, Robert Beal (San Francisco 49ers - Currently on IR)

San Francisco 49ers’ defensive end, Robert Beal, clawed his way into the NFL as pick number 173 in round five of 2023's NFL Draft. In the 2022 season, he scored 26 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble.

He's currently benched due to injury. Still, Beal's past performances with the Bulldogs and his brief NFL appearance in the 2023 season make his defense potential clear.

WR, Chris Conley (San Francisco 49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers have a wide receiver named Chris Conley, who completed his studies in Georgia in 2015. Over time, Chris's stable showings led to his impressive stats.

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

He scored 220 catches for a sum of 2,922 yards, and 15 times he made it into the end zone. For the 2023 season, he logged 3 catches and covered a distance of 69 yards.

