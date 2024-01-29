2024 Super Bowl Venue: Allegiant Stadium capacity, amenities & all you need to know about the Big Game this year

The stage is set for the 2024 Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The big game will be between reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers, perennial postseason contenders.

Both teams had phenomenal runs to the Super Bowl and are a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs will look to lift their third Super Bowl in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era, while the San Francisco 49ers are seeking their first Lombardi of the Kyle Shanahan-Brock Purdy era.

There's a lot on the line at Allegiant Stadium as we take a look at the venue for the big game. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Super Bowl 2024 venue explored: What you need to know about the Allegiant Stadium

The Allegiant Stadium is the home turf of the Las Vegas Raiders and will host its first Super Bowl.

It's a domed multi-purpose stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas. The stadium has been in operation since 2020 and hosts games for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels college football team.

The Allegiant Stadium is a 10-level domed stadium with an ETFE roof and silver and black exterior. It has a custom-made roll-in natural Bermuda grass mainly used for NFL games. However, thanks to the domed design, the stadium can be utilized for many other activities.

The stadium has hosted numerous events, including but not limited to soccer games, rugby league fixtures, concerts and award ceremonies. The venue will host its first Super Bowl on Feb. 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have earned a date at Super Bowl 2024. Both teams had stellar regular seasons, beating the best the league offers.

Here's what you need to know about how to catch the 2024 Super Bowl live:

Date: Sunday, Feb.11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon