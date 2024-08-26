Georgia football tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more 

The Georgia Bulldogs are the early preseason favorites for the 2024 national championship. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Preseason Poll that was released a few weeks ago.

In what promises to be a thrilling season, the Bulldogs have one of the toughest schedules in college football. They start the season in typical fashion, with a tough clash against the Clemson Tigers.

Coach Kirby Smart's team are heavy -13.5 point favorites for the game according to FanDuel. But where can fans buy tickets to the clash pitting the Bulldogs versus the Tigers?

Where to buy tickets for the Georgia versus Clemson game

The Bulldogs vs. Tigers game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 31. The tickets can be bought on StubHub and Ticketmaster. The cheapest ticket for the game is retailing at $204.

How to watch the Bulldogs versus the Tigers

The Bulldogs versus the Tigers game will be shown on ABC and will be available to stream on FuboTV. Sean McDonough will be on play-by-play while Greg McElroy will be the color analyst and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.

Clemson clash key for Georgia season

A clash against the Clemson Tigers in 2021, which the Georgia Bulldogs won 10-3, kickstarted the coach Kirby Smart dynasty. This culminated in them winning their first of two consecutive national championships.

Smart revealed where the game would be won and expressed his confidence in his team to get the work done, despite losing some players to the NFL Draft.

"It boils down to who blocks the best, tackles the best, avoids catastrophic mistakes," Smart said. "Should be an awesome environment. It's going to be awesome. Any time you go into a season and wonder, 'What do you have?' Well, you don't really know what you have. At Georgia, we don't like to say, 'Let's start all over.' There's these guys in our program ... a lot of guys that have had lots of reps that will be ready for the game Saturday."

The Bulldogs will hope to put the legal troubles that their players have gone through this year behind them in what will be a crucial game in their season.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is widely acknowledged as the king of college football with the retirement of legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. There's no better game to stamp his authority on the college football season than against the Tigers.

