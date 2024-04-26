Georgia players selected in Day 1 of NFL draft 2024 ft. Brock Bowers

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most successful routes into the National Football League, particularly on the defensive side of the field. They had some key players on their roster who were hoping to hear their names called during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but only two were picked among the first 32 picks.

Some significant players have not been chosen but let's discuss the players who shook NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's hand and know where they will be playing next season.

Georgia Bulldogs selected on Day 1 of the NFL draft

Brock Bowers, TE

Tight end Brock Bowers was considered the top tight end in the 2024 NFL draft and was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the 13th pick. Bowers stepped up and returned despite undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain to speed up his recuperation.

This is an interesting fit, as the Raiders also drafted Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in last year's draft.

Bowers could be a slot receiver, as he is a hybrid of the two positions. He finished last season with 56 catches for 882 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and 13 touchdown grabs while also running for a touchdown so coach Antonio Pierce can use him in a lot of different spots and be a Swiss army knife in the offense.

Amarius Mims, OT

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims is going to be protecting quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted with the 18th pick. He is listed at 6-foot-7 and weighs 340 pounds.

He suffered an ankle injury that required surgery during the postseason as he came out of the SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mims also missed the Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles to end his collegiate career.

