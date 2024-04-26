Most QBs drafted in first round: Oregon joins the list after Bo Nix's No. 12 selection in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft has a handful of quality quarterbacks at the top of the draft boards as a bunch of teams are looking to improve their signal callers. The 2024 NFL draft made history due to the number of quarterbacks selected in the first round.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, there have never been four quarterbacks taken in the first eight picks, five in the first 10 picks or six in the first 12 picks. All three of those situations happened for the first time in the NFL's Common Draft Era.

Below are the six quarterbacks who have been selected:

Caleb Williams to Chicago Bears (Pick #1)

Jayden Daniels to Washington Commanders (Pick #2)

Drake Maye to New England Patriots (Pick #3)

Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta Falcons (Pick #8)

J.J. McCarthy to Minnesota Vikings (Pick #10)

Bo Nix to Denver Broncos (Pick #12)

There are some surprises that the NFL draft has provided as some projected all six quarterbacks to get selected in the first round. However, not many expected it to happen within the first 12 picks.

What first-round quarterback is in the best position to succeed right away in the NFL?

With six quarterbacks selected in the first half of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, there are quarterbacks in different situations. However, Caleb Williams is in the best position to succeed right away as the Chicago Bears have made some significant strides to create an offensive threat in his rookie season.

However, the most success in the future with the teams currently situated would be Michael Penix Jr. going to the Atlanta Falcons. With players like tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, there are significant playmakers. If Kirk Cousins struggles after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, Penix Jr. could step up and be a force for a long time.