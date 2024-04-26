Did Drake Maye get drafted? Taking a look at top 5 picks of 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is going on and there is a lot of excitement for football fans. One of the more intriguing players in the 2024 NFL draft class was North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye. He ended up being drafted third overall by the New England Patriots.

The first three picks were all quarterbacks. Below are the top five picks in this year's first round of the draft.

Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels

New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye

Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers: OT Joe Alt

Drake Maye had a step back in his production in 2023 but still did a good job as he went 269-of-425 (63.3%) for 3,608 yards with 24 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions while running 112 times for 449 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with nine rushing touchdowns.

People were beginning to get a bit down on Maye for his lack of production and the intangibles not lining up. He seemed to be the quarterback that people had all over the board but the New England Patriots have selected their possible franchise quarterback.

What should we expect from Drake Maye in the NFL?

Drake Maye is in a good spot to grow with the New England Patriots and first-year coach Jerod Mayo. The issue is that the team does not have many offensive threats for him to utilize. Maye has some issues but the Pats are hoping that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt can create a strong offense for him to thrive.

There is a possibility of not seeing Drake Maye at the beginning of the season as they could have veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett be the Week 1 starter while Maye continues to develop. However, Maye has great arm talent and could be great with his strong arm against deep threats like K.J. Osborn and Kendrick Bourne.

