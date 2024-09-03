Carson Beck is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites this season, just behind Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel. Beck is also expected to lead the Bulldogs to an SEC and national championship.

During his team's 34-3 week one romp of Clemson, the veteran QB showed his credentials. Their performance cemented Georgia's spot as the country's No. 1 ranked team.

Beck went 23-of-33 while adding 273 passing yards and two touchdowns against Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

The quarterback's mother, Tracy Beck, beamed with pride following her son's performance. Her Instagram post contained pictures of Carson alongside his family just after the Clemson win.

"So proud of Carson and Kylie! I was smiling from ear to ear!❤️🥰❤️🥰."

Tracy was not the only one enamored by Carson's performance. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart also praised his quarterback during postgame interviews.

“Yeah, tremendous (on Beck’s growth at extending plays),” said Smart. “The first conversion (a third down scramble) was that, it didn’t end up in points, but what it did was flip field position. It made (Clemson) play behind bad field position most of the day. He has the ability to do that and I tell people all the time they don’t know the athlete he is and it’s not the speed, it’s the body control, decision making.”

Carson Beck primed for big season as Bulldogs chase another national title

Carson Beck threw for 3,941 yards on 72.4% completion, resulting in 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the country despite the SEC championship game loss to Alabama.

He opted not to declare for the 2024 Draft and revealed why he returned to Athens for an extra year during an interview with ESPN.

"I came back to win a national championship," Beck said. "That's my goal."

The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Preseason Poll due to their coach, returning class and Carson Beck. Beck is primed for a big season as his team navigates one of CFB's toughest schedules.

