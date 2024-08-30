Georgia QB Carson Beck’s mom Tracy Beck “can't wait” for son and Bulldogs’ clash against the Clemson Tigers

  • home icon
By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 30, 2024 14:09 GMT
Image Credit: @carsonbeck/Instagram
Image Credit: @carsonbeck/Instagram

Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for their season opener against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The game has many fans hyped, and one person who is especially excited to see Beck play is his mother, Tracy Beck.

She shared a picture of her son on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Can't Wait! 🏈🏈❤️🖤"
Tracy Beck and her daughter Kylie, who is a rookie cheerleader at Georgia, were featured in a one-minute advertisement for an NIL deal that Carson signed with a private jet company.

Tracy often shares encouraging messages for her son and daughter on social media. A few weeks ago, she wrote:

"I have now left my entire heart ❤️ in Athens, Georgia! Continue dreaming big and enjoy this season together! I cannot think of a greater blessing than watching both of my kids live out their dreams and to do it side by side wearing red and black! They are both in camps before school starts!"

Carson Beck is in the best state of mind as he enters his final year

The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback is entering his final season with high expectations and hopes. Predicted to be a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, the QB is ready to make a mark.

As the team suits up to play against the 14th-ranked Clemson on Saturday, Carson Beck said:

"I definitely feel like I'm in a good place in my life: mentally, physically, emotionally, all areas. I have no complaints." [H/T Georgia Dogs]

In 2023, Beck had an outstanding season, completing 302 of 417 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

Carson Beck does not feel the need to make dramatic improvements to specific areas of his game but rather wants to be "consistent" and make the "right play at the right time," as per Georgia Dogs.

Edited by Garima
