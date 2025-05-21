Georgia RB Nate Frazier drops a 4-word question over ex-teammate Trevor Etienne’s latest photoshoot

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier gave a funny reaction to his former teammate Trevor Etienne's latest photoshoot.
Frazier and Etienne were a focal point of the Bulldogs' running back room last season. Etienne ended up being selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
As Etienne is set to begin training camp, he shared a photo of himself in a Panthers uniform, and Frazier wondered why he wasn't smiling.
"Why so serious bro," Frazier wrote.
It's a funny response from Frazier as Etienne wasn't smiling at all, and instead he seemed to take the photoshoot very seriously.
With Etienne off to the NFL, Frazier is expected to be the starting running back for the Bulldogs in 2025.
Last season at Georgia, Etienne rushed for 609 yards on 122 carries and nine touchdowns. It was his first season with the Bulldogs as he began his college career at Florida.
Kirby Smart praises Nate Frazier and Georgia's running back room
Entering 2025, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be a run-heavy team as their running back room is a strength.
Georgia is expected to start Frazier, while Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson are expected to get their carries as well. The Bulldogs also have Cash Jones as their third-down back, and sophomores Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips, who could have bigger roles in 2025.
After G-Day, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart praised the running back room ahead of 2025.
"I'm excited for those two (Bo Walker and Chauncey Bowens)," Smart said, via AtoZ Sports. "They both got better in the spring, and I thought Dwight (Phillips) had a good spring, Nate (Frazier) had a good spring, and then Cash (Jones) took less reps than anybody because he's the guy that's had the most. But he continues to grow and get better. I'm really excited about all those backs, they had good spring practices."
Frazier will be the leader as he led Georgia in rushing yards last season. He ran for 671 yards on 133 carries and 8 touchdowns as a true freshman.
The Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Marshall. Georgia has notable games against Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, and Texas.
Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!