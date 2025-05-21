Georgia RB Nate Frazier drops a 4-word question over ex-teammate Trevor Etienne’s latest photoshoot

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier gave a funny reaction to his former teammate Trevor Etienne's latest photoshoot.

Ad

Frazier and Etienne were a focal point of the Bulldogs' running back room last season. Etienne ended up being selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

As Etienne is set to begin training camp, he shared a photo of himself in a Panthers uniform, and Frazier wondered why he wasn't smiling.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nate Frazier's reaction to Trevor Etienne's photoshoot

"Why so serious bro," Frazier wrote.

Ad

Trending

It's a funny response from Frazier as Etienne wasn't smiling at all, and instead he seemed to take the photoshoot very seriously.

With Etienne off to the NFL, Frazier is expected to be the starting running back for the Bulldogs in 2025.

Last season at Georgia, Etienne rushed for 609 yards on 122 carries and nine touchdowns. It was his first season with the Bulldogs as he began his college career at Florida.

Kirby Smart praises Nate Frazier and Georgia's running back room

Entering 2025, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be a run-heavy team as their running back room is a strength.

Ad

Georgia is expected to start Frazier, while Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson are expected to get their carries as well. The Bulldogs also have Cash Jones as their third-down back, and sophomores Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips, who could have bigger roles in 2025.

After G-Day, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart praised the running back room ahead of 2025.

"I'm excited for those two (Bo Walker and Chauncey Bowens)," Smart said, via AtoZ Sports. "They both got better in the spring, and I thought Dwight (Phillips) had a good spring, Nate (Frazier) had a good spring, and then Cash (Jones) took less reps than anybody because he's the guy that's had the most. But he continues to grow and get better. I'm really excited about all those backs, they had good spring practices."

Ad

Frazier will be the leader as he led Georgia in rushing yards last season. He ran for 671 yards on 133 carries and 8 touchdowns as a true freshman.

The Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Marshall. Georgia has notable games against Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, and Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!