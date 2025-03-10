Georgia RB Nate Frazier drops 4-word reaction as elite ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. narrows down on 6 potential destinations ft. Oregon, Alabama, Georgia

Brandon Arrington Jr., a five-star athlete from Mount Miguel High School in California, has taken a major step in his recruiting process by cutting his list to six schools. These are Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and USC.

The announcement has fueled speculation about where the dynamic 2026 prospect will land.

Georgia running back Nate Frazier reacted to Arrington's decision with a simple message:

"Yk what to do."

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Arrington is one of the nation’s most electrifying athletes, capable of excelling at multiple positions. His exceptional speed is evident in his track performances, boasting personal bests of 10.43 seconds in the 100m and 20.76 seconds in the 200m.

Last season, he dominated the track, earning California Gatorade Player of the Year honors after winning the 100m (10.33) and 200m (20.55). Arrington’s versatility makes him a top target, with schools envisioning him as a potential elite cornerback, receiver or return specialist.

According to 247Sports, he is still refining his pass-catching skills but has made significant progress in tracking the ball and creating plays after the catch. His upcoming official visits include Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 5), Oregon (June 13) and USC (June 17).

Oregon, in particular, has been aggressive in its recruitment, hosting him for a key visit in January. Coach Dan Lanning and coach Hampton also visited him at Mount Miguel, emphasizing the Ducks’ growth and development. Reflecting on the meeting, Arrington stated:

“Coach Lanning and Coach Hampton were there for a long time last week and we had a great conversation,” Arrington stated to On3.”Coach Lanning talked to me about them winning games and how they are getting better year by year. We talked about development too and Coach Lanning made me feel very important.”

Oregon Ducks reload in 2025, focus on elite 2026 recruits

Following a historic 13-1 season, a Big Ten Championship, and a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Oregon Ducks enter 2025 with a nearly rebuilt roster. Coach Dan Lanning has excelled in recruiting, and this season will test his ability to develop top talent as key players from past years move on.

Offensively, Oregon must replace Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Jordan James, Terrance Ferguson and Josh Conerly. The defense loses Jeffrey Bassa, Jordan Burch, Derek Harmon and Jabbar Muhammad. Identifying their successors will be a focal point leading into spring practice.

The Ducks are also making waves in recruiting, particularly in the 2026 class, after several elite prospects reclassified from 2027. Defensive lineman Richard Wesley, tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Boobie Feaster and cornerback Havon Finney Jr. are now on an accelerated timeline, increasing Oregon’s urgency in securing commitments.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class already features Kodi Greene (6-foot-6 OT, Mater Dei), Tradarian Ball (5-foot-10 RB, Texas High), and Tomuhini Topui (6-foot-3 DT, Mater Dei). The Ducks are also pursuing Jackson Cantwell, the top offensive lineman nationally.

