Elite ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. drops his reaction as he gets named the number 1 high school footballer in California

Brandon Arrington Jr., a four-star athlete from the Class of 2026, is one of the best prospects in the country. The 6-2 athlete is currently California's No.1 ranked athlete from the class, as per 247Sport Composite. The recruiting website's latest rankings saw him jump up one place and replace Chris Henry Jr. as the state's best prospect.

He holds the No.1 spot over top players such as Mark Bowman and Ryder Lyons and is also the best athlete from the class, as per 247Sports. Arrington shared his reaction to the latest development in a tweet on Wednesday and was understandably thrilled with being the best player in his state.

"Honored and blessed to be the number 1 player in California on @247recruiting composite," the four-star athlete wrote in the caption.

Arrington has received offers from some of the best programs in the country. He is currently sitting on offers from programs such as USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Colorado.

According to another recruiting website, On3, the Texas A&M Aggies are the favorites to land the talented athlete. They have an 86.2% chance of acquiring the four-star prospect.

Brandon Arrington Jr. has scheduled an official visit to Penn State in May

The four-star athlete from the Class of 2026, Brandon Arrington Jr. is set to take an official visit to Penn State on May. 2 this year, as per On3. The Nittany Lions were one of 12 schools shortlisted by Arrington earlier this month. Programs such as Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Michigan also made the list.

The four-star recruit spoke about the schools in his list and gave the reason behind adding them in his final shortlist.

"These schools stand out because I have visited most of them and had great talks with the coaches," Brandon Arrington Jr. said, as per On3. "All of these programs have a history of getting high recruits to the league too. All of these schools stay in touch and show the most love."

Apart from Penn State, Arrington is scheduled to visit Texas A&M, USC and Oregon in the upcoming weeks. He took visits to Alabama and Oregon earlier this year.

The four-star recruit is ranked No.12 in the country and is the best athlete in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from the state of California.

