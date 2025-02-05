"Oklahoma is Home" "Go Ducks": Fans debate 5-star Brandon Arrington Jr.'s potential commitment as he announces top 12 colleges

Brandon Arrington Jr., a five-star athlete from La Mesa (Calif.) Mount Miguel, has emerged as one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2026 class following a dominant junior season. The two-way standout has amassed nearly 40 scholarship offers, with LSU joining the mix in January.

On Tuesday, Arrington trimmed his recruitment down to 12 programs: LSU, Alabama, Michigan, USC, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

His decision has sparked debate among fans, with many voicing their preferred destinations.

"Go Ducks!" one tweeted.

"Oklahoma is Home. I’m telling you Venables will use you right and the team as a whole is on the uprise. Go be a part of something special!" Another tweeted.

"Where lil bro can go to the games and get inspired," a fan tweeted.

"Pshhhhh Geaux Tigahssss," another tweeted.

"Ann Arbor! Get on board my man. Just take a look at what they are doing," another tweeted.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Arrington is one of the fastest prospects in the nation, excelling in track and field alongside football. He recently won state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash and boasts a personal best of 10.27 seconds in the 100m.

On the gridiron, he has been electric at both wide receiver and cornerback, totaling 48 receptions for 953 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he has registered 51 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over two seasons.

Arrington recently visited Oregon and came away impressed.

“I enjoyed this visit. The big takeaways was how cool the coaching staff was and the facility and the systems they have here in Oregon is fantastic. Everything is great ... Oregon is the best place I visited so far," Arrington said, via On3.

Alabama making strong push for 5-star Brandon Arrington

Alabama football continues to solidify its standing with elite 2026 prospect Brandon Arrington. The Crimson Tide welcomed the five-star athlete to Tuscaloosa for Junior Day, just days after multiple Alabama coaches traveled to California to visit him.

The Tide’s growing success in California could play a crucial role in Arrington’s recruitment. After signing seven players from the state in the 2025 cycle, Alabama has demonstrated its commitment to West Coast talent.

Arrington acknowledged this after a previous visit, telling On3’s Chad Simmons:

“My visit was great. We ate some good food and went on a scavenger hunt. I was with some top players and Alabama commits like Chuck McDonald, Dijon Lee and Keelon Russell.”

Arrington’s experience at Alabama left a strong impression:

"Knowing that Chuck McDonald and Dijon Lee are two athletes from California, that shows me that they’re actually recruiting California. Alabama is big on recruiting California kids, so that is big for me.”

Currently, Alabama’s 2026 class includes just one commitment—four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson from Gadsden (Ala.) City.

