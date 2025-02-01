From her first NCAA appearance to a trip to Oregon with her friends Jade Carey shares highlights of first month of new year

As the first month of the 2025 year came to a conclusion, Jade Carey shared a glimpse of the first month, where she made her NCAA appearance. Following her Paris Olympics, she returned to the collegiate circuit to compete for the Oregon State Women's Gymnastics.

The 24-year-old competed in her first meet of the 2025 season on Saturday, January 4, 2025, held at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, during the American Gold Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Classic, against No. 4 California and No. 10 UCLA.

She was the only gymnast who competed in all the events, scoring 39.625 points. The multiple-time Olympic medalist bagged 9.875, 9.900, 9.950, and 9.900 points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise, respectively.

She was also seen delighting in a quick retreat with her fellow gymnasts, including Katelyn Ohashi in Oregon. They were seen clicking pictures nearby the ocean. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote:

Trending

"january 💫☁️🪩🤍"

In their first clash of the season, the Beavers collected 195.775 points, settling in second place against California's 196.275 and UCLA's 195.225 points. In her floor routine, Carey displayed her signature double-twisting double-back skill. She also performed a Yurchenko style with one and a half twists on the vault, settling in third place.

"Made me fall back in love with gymnastics" - Jade Carey attributes the NCAA circuit to reviving the passion for her beloved sport

Jade Carey at an Oregon State v Auburn competition- Source: Getty

Jade Carey verbally committed to the Oregon State Gymnastics in 2018 but deferred her enrollment until after the Tokyo Games. In an interview with Olympics.com, she reflected on the challenging Tokyo Games, stating NCAA gymnastics helped her regain confidence.

Following the Tokyo Games, she appeared in the NCAA circuit and secured a silver in the uneven bars event at the 2022 NCAA Championships. She concluded that season with three perfect 10s and settled in fourth place in all-around. The next season, Carey earned a silver medal in the balance beam event.

“I think [NCAA] really made me fall back in love with gymnastics,” Carey said. “Tokyo was obviously really awesome for me, but also really hard at the same time. Going to college brought me out of my shell more, gave me a little bit more confidence. It just made me love gymnastics and realize I had more to give."

Jade Carey will next be seen competing against UC Davis on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Gill Coliseum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback