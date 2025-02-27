Georgia's $20.5M revenue sharing plan: Bulldogs football to take big chunk from House vs NCAA settlement

Georgia is set to distribute its $20.5 million share from the House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement, significantly reshaping its athletic department’s financial landscape.

According to attorney Mit Winter of Kennyhertz Perry LLC, Georgia's allocation includes:

$13.5 million for football

$2.7 million for men’s basketball

$900,000 for women’s basketball

$900,000 for other sports

$2.5 million for new scholarships

The University of Georgia Athletic Association (UGAA) is preparing to distribute the maximum allowed amount, with football players receiving at least 75% of the funds after scholarships.

Men’s basketball players will receive 15%, while women’s basketball players will get 5%. Other sports, such as baseball, track and gymnastics will share the remaining amount, according to the Online Athens.

Reportedly, athletes across football, basketball and other sports will continue securing over-the-cap NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals through outside entities. Tanner Potts now leads the Classic City Collective, which oversees these agreements.

Roster caps and future growth

With national roster limits looming, Georgia expects a decrease in total athletes from 550 to approximately 475. Football’s roster will shrink from around 130 to a 105-player cap, while the SEC is likely to maintain an 85-scholarship limit with 20 walk-ons.

However, UGA anticipates an increase in scholarship athletes, growing from 270 to 370.

Despite financial adjustments, the Bulldogs have already secured the top four rated men’s track and field recruits. Additionally, revenue could see another boost with a potential reworked football TV deal with ESPN. The SEC is also considering expanding its conference schedule from eight to nine games in 2026.

Georgia Bulldogs set to host two elite five-star prospects

Kirby Smart watches the game against the Kentucky Wildcats between his wife Mary Beth and his son Andrew - Source: Imagn

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host two elite five-star prospects: quarterback Jared Curtis and offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

Curtis, who was once firmly committed to Georgia before decommitting in December 2024, has lined up two key unofficial visits that could shape his final decision. He’ll visit Oregon on March 8 to get another look at Dan Lanning’s program before returning to Athens on March 13 to meet with Georgia again.

Cantwell, widely regarded as the top offensive lineman – and potentially the No. 1 overall recruit – in the 2026 class, will take his official visit to Georgia on the weekend of June 6. The Bulldogs will have a prime opportunity to leave a lasting impression as they compete for his commitment.

