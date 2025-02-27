Mykel Williams NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Georgia Bulldogs DE

Mykel Williams is one of many prospects in a Draft class teeming in defelsive linemen, especially edge rushers, who like to destroy opposing quarterbacks. In three seasons as a Georgia Bulldog, he had 65 tackles (39 solo), 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and pass deflections apiece, and a fumble recovery.

He's doubtlessly a first-rounder whom many teams, including title contenders looking to rejuvenate their cores and cellar-dwellers looking to facilitate a rebuild. But who is he, really? And which teams make the most sense for him?

Mykel Williams Draft profile

Based on the footage below, Mykel Williams is a multi-faceted player. He can harass and sack quarterbacks, stuff runs and deflect passes - a versatility and well-roundedness that defensive linemen should be able to do today.

Even if he or the rest of the defense appears to be defeated, like say the opposing offensive line has kept him at bay long enough for a quarterback to find a receiver, he won't stop until he makes a play. Such tenacity and drive are intangibles that should help in building team culture.

Three best landing spots for Georgia Bulldogs DE Mykel Williams in NFL Draft

3) New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - Source: Getty

The end of a tenure beckons for the New England Patriots, as eight-year veteran and dynasty remnant Deatrich Wise Jr. enters free agency. That leaves new coach Mile Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams needing a partner for Keion White on the edges.

While wide receiver is a bigger priority with their fourth overall pick, they could trade away their second-rounder back to enter the lower half of the first round and nab Williams, assuming he's still available.

2) Carolina Panthers

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons - Source: Getty

Jadeveon Clowney will be a Carolina Panther come 2025, having signed a two-year contract in the previous offseason. But the franchise desperately needs help, especially with him becoming a free agent after that.

Enter Mykel Williams. The man is as versatile as they come - something the franchise could use, especially after the release of 10-year veteran Shaq Thompson.

1) Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Titans at SoFi Stadium. - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a major reckoning in the pass-rushing department. Khalil Mack will be a free agent soon, while Joey Bosa has been floated as a cut casualty, which may leave them short on star power in that area.

That's something Williams could handle. His versatility, especially against the run, should also make him a good quasi-replacement for Denzel Perryman, who will also be a free agent himself.

