Georgia Tech celebrates shocking win over Florida State with hilarious EA Sports College Football 25 spoof

Georgia Tech staged an upset against Florida State on Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic to open the 2024 season. The Yellow Jackets were the game’s underdog but went on to seal a win with a walk-off field goal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The Seminoles went undefeated in the regular season in 2023, going on to claim the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. This presented them as the overwhelming favorite for the Week 0 clash in Dublin. However, the Yellow Jackets had the day with a resilient performance.

Georgia Tech celebrated the historic win with an EA Sports College Football 25 video game spoof on its social media handle. It posted an edit that had the scene of the matchup against Florida State on an error screen of the video game after connection was lost.

Georgia Tech teases FSU after Week 1 success (Credits: Georgia Tech Twitter)

A noteworthy win for Georgia Tech

The victory over Florida State wasn't just an ordinary win for Georgia Tech; it marked a new reform in the program's pursuit to slay big sharks. The Yellow Jackets have witnessed significant progress since Brent Key took over last season and this gave a glimpse of what's to come.

Key led the team to a 7-6 record last season, marking the program's first winning season in five years. The win against the Seminoles augments the fact that the Yellow Jackets could be a title contender in the ACC this season. The coach expressed his excitement with the win.

“Happy for Georgia Tech, the fans, the alumni and everybody out there that came to support us here. It was a special game for the ACC,” Brent Key said in his postgame press conference.”

“It was a really good game in the league to have the defending conference champs on the stage tonight in the ACC and to be able to showcase what the league is — competitive, good football,” he added.

Improved defensive performance by the Yellow Jackets clinched them a big win

Georgia Tech's major flaw in Brent Key’s first season was the defense. It couldn't match the level at which the team's offense was playing. Tyler Santucci was brought in this offseason to fix things up and his works was already evident in the Florida State game.

"Tyler talked to the defense last night and he said 166 days ago they started a journey and he told them their only goal was to be the best version of the 2024 Georgia Tech defense that they could be. Not to be anything more than that,” Brent Key said after the game.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban noted prior to the game on ESPN’s College GameDay that the Yellow Jackets could be a force in the ACC if they begin to play a lot of defense. With that in place, it remains to be seen how far the team can go this season.

