Georgia Tech starting QB: Who will start for Brent Key's team in Week 0?

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will open their 2024 college football season in Week 0 against Florida State. The game will take place in Ireland.

Ahead of the season opener, Georgia Tech coach Bent Key has named Haynes King the team's starting quarterback again this season. King is entering his second year with the Yellow Jackets and he believes his experience of playing for the school will help him this season.

"Probably being a leader. It was my first year at Georgia Tech. You’re still learning your teammates, who they are, what motivates them, stuff like that,” King said at ACC Media Days, via SI.

"With this being the second year, that comfortability, you get more confidence, you become closer, more like a family, tight-knit, because you've been around each other longer. I'd say my leadership has definitely improved, being vocal, not just leading by example."

King began his college career at Texas A&M and spent three years as an Aggie before transferring to Georgia Tech. In his first year with the Yellow Jackets, King went 219-for-354 for 2,755 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Georgia Tech versus FSU Week 0 game is set for Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are 10.5-point underdogs.

Georgia Tech's quarterback depth chart

Haynes King is the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback and rounding out the depth chart is Zach Pyron. The team only has two quarterbacks in the official depth chart for their Week 0 game.

Pyron is entering his third year at Georgia Tech and last season he went 4-for-8 for 21 yards and an interception. In his first year in 2022, he went 40-for-82 for 565 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Yellow Jackets have the 10th-best odds of winning the ACC at +7500 — a 1.3% chance.

After Georgia Tech's game in Ireland, they will return home to play Georgia State on August 31.

