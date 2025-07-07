"Get ready for 3-9," "Horrific decision" - CFB fans roast Mark Stoops' latest 4-star QB commit for picking Kentucky over Oregon

College football fans are surprised that a four-star quarterback committed to Kentucky over Oregon.

Matt Ponatoski, a four-star quarterback and the 21st-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026, committed to Kentucky. The Cincinnati, Ohio native picked Kentucky over the likes of Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, and Louisville, among others.

Ponatoski will also play baseball at Kentucky, which helped sway his decision.

"Get ready for 3-9 son," a fan wrote.

"People making fun of his decision but other then Kentucky how many of schools recruited him for Both Football and Baseball. That has to factor in a kid decision," a fan wrote.

It's clear that Kentucky recruiting Ponatoski to play baseball had an impact on his decision, but fans are still surprised he picked Kentucky.

"What a horrific decision young man," a fan wrote.

"What a horrendous decision, will be in the portal soon I’m sure," a fan added.

Many fans also wonder how Ponatoski will fare playing both baseball and football in college.

"Good landing spot for him. We'll see where he gets drafted in baseball and whether he plays FB in college," a fan added.

"Good decision young man. Too much competition in bama’s qb room for the next couple years," a fan wrote.

In baseball, Ponatoski was the No. 16 high school baseball prospect in the 2026 class by Baseball America and the No. 1 recruit in Ohio by Prep Baseball, as his fastball touches 97 MPH.

In 2024 in high school, Ponatoski was Ohio Mr. Football, Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year, and MaxPreps Ohio Player of the Year. He led Cincinnati Moeller to a 14-2 record as he threw for 3,456 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Matt Ponatoski is blessed to commit to Kentucky

Matt Ponatoski officially committed to Kentucky, and he is excited for his journey.

Ponatoski will play baseball and football, and he is glad his recruitment is finally over, as it's been a long time coming.

"It's a blessing. It's been four years of my life that I've done this recruiting process, so it's kind of a surreal moment because my family's been a big part of it for a really long time now and I don't know where I'd be without them," Ponatoski said, via Cincinnati.com.

Ponatoski did see fellow four-star quarterbacks Jett Thomalla and Bryson Beaver committed to Alabama and Oregon, respectively, but he says that didn't impact his decision.

"I had opportunities to commit then and I didn't, but I made the decision before Beaver went to Oregon. I was talking to people and the feeling was relief. I think that's the big thing for me, and that's how I knew it was the right thing," Ponatoski said.

Ultimately, Ponatoski committed to Kentucky to play football under Mark Stoops.

