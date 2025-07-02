"Getting the most toxic and hostile Ohio State fans off his back will help": Insider weighs in on Ryan Day’s shot at redemption vs Michigan

Ryan Day won his first national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. However, there is still red on his ledger. Despite winning the natty, his team could not secure a victory over one of their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes lost to Sheerone Moore's team at home in November.

The loss extended Day's disappointing losing streak against the Wolverines. Fans are expecting him to finally help the Buckeyes end their four-game losing streak during the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, On3's Ari Wasserman shared his thoughts on Ohio State's chances of beating Michigan this year. In an article, the insider opened up about what could help Ryan Day seek redemption.

"Winning a national title is great, but Day knows in his heart he still has work to do in Columbus," Wasserman wrote. "It's possible winning the national title and getting the most toxic and hostile Ohio State fans off his back will help his approach for preparing for Michigan this year. Maybe Day will be more relaxed. Maybe Ohio State's players won't be as tense. Maybe Ohio State will return to playing Ohio State football when it sees those winged helmets along the line of scrimmage."

After his loss to the Wolverines at home in November 2024, many fans were upset with Ryan Day. They wanted the program to fire him and begin the hunt for a new head coach.

While winning the national championship has temporarily removed Day from the hot seat, breaking the losing streak against their rivals will be one of the major factors in him earning the full support of the Ohio State fan base.

CFB analyst makes his case for Ryan Day winning back-to-back national titles with Ohio State

Apart from their loss to the Wolverines, the Buckeyes had an almost flawless 2024 season. They might have lost a few players this offseason, but the team is not lacking in talent on the depth chart.

Last week, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell shared his thoughts on Ryan Day winning consecutive national championships with the Buckeyes. On the 'Crain & Company' podcast, he shared his thoughts on this potential situation.

"As regards to what I'm looking for in terms of cause and effect for Ohio State repeating next year," said PicKell. "Quite frankly, you mentioned if they bracket Jeremiah Smith, well, who does that fall on? Then go to the right place with the football and find a Carnell Tate, Brandon, Ennis, Max Claire, it's got to be Julian Sayin,... hes's got to be fluent when speaking the offense... If you can actually maximize all the talent they have on that offense, who's stopping Ohio State? (Timestamp- 12:35)

The Buckeyes begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against Texas on August 30. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ohio Stadium.

