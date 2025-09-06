Gio Lopez injury update: Is UNC QB starting today vs Charlotte? Big news for Bill Belichick

Gio Lopez’s injury only added to a terrible outing for Bill Belichick’s UNC against TCU on Monday. The Tar Heels got a disappointing start to their Belichick era. Now the veteran coach needs to turn the tide when he faces Charlotte in Week 2.

Ad

Lopez left the season opener against TCU in the third quarter after sustaining a back injury. However, he was replaced by former starter Max Johnson, who had competed for the starting job over the spring.

Belichick delivered an update on Gio Lopez’s injury during Wednesday’s media availability. According to a USA TODAY report, the former NFL coach said the quarterback avoided a serious injury and that he is “pretty good.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Gio Lopez starting against Charlotte?

Bill Belichick has kept his cards pretty close to his chest regarding who’s starting at quarterback for the Tar Heels on Saturday. While the seriousness of Lopez’s injury is not so clear, there is a slight possibility that he might be available for the Week 2 class with Charlotte.

However, after his showing on Monday, the balance might just be tilting in Johnson’s favor to be the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback on Saturday. The former LSU quarterback came in to replace Gio Lopez in the second half of UNC’s 48-14 loss.

Ad

He was apparently the better passer on the night than Lopez. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown pass was a stuff of dreams as he linked up with his brother, Jake, for a 2-yard touchdown.

Bill Belichick’s arrival at Chapel Hill raised a lot of expectations for the Tar Heels football program. A predominantly basketball school, UNC really turned up to watch the 73-year-old make his college coaching debut on Monday.

Ad

On the stand were several celebrities with ties to the Tar Heels, including Michael Jordan. However, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach was given a rude welcome to college football by the superior offensive display of the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Charlotte 49ers won’t be any less difficult to beat for the Tar Heels. However, it is a huge opportunity for Belichick to win back UNC fans. The 49ers are in-state rivals, and rivalry bragging rights are a vital part of college football.

However, it’s still a long season for the former New England Patriots coach, with a trip to Central Florida later in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More