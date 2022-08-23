"We created an angel before heaven gained one" - Girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks player Spencer Webb announces she is pregnant a month after college star's tragic death

Just a month after Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb lost his life, his girlfriend, Kelly Kay, has announced she is pregnant. Webb was just 22 years old when he died and Kay is carrying his child. Kay took to Instagram to post about the news during what is clearly an emotional time for her.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊. All you ever wanted was to be a father ... I know you'll be the best one from up above."

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you."

As Kay explained, she now has a part of Spencer Webb to keep her going, although the pregnancy announcement is bittersweet for the model.

She will no doubt be supported by family and friends while she comes to terms with Webb's passing last month. With the news of her being pregnant, it has been a whirlwind month for Kay.

Spencer Webb tragically lost his life last month

Spencer Webb lost his life in an accident at Rock Slides, near Triangle Lake. Police officers responded after there were reports that a 22-year-old man was injured.

First responders as well as other bystanders tried to help Webb. Unfortunately, he could not be saved. News of her boyfriend's passing naturally hit Kay hard and she posted via her Instagram about tragically losing the 22-year-old.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥 from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again 🕊🕸"

Webb played for the Oregon Ducks between 2019 and 2021. As a tight end, he played 31 games and recorded 296 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

As mentioned above, Kay will no doubt receive all the love and support her family and friends can provide. Not just for herself, but for their child as well. The baby will be a living memory of Spencer Webb and a testament to the life he led.

