"Give Jordan Travis the Heisman Trophy" - FSU's Jaheim Bell makes an open request to award coveted CFB title to Seminoles' QB

The Florida State Seminoles tight end Jaheim Bell has publicly requested to award the coveted Heisman Trophy to quarterback Jordan Travis. The following request came after FSU was snubbed from the final four rankings by the CFP committee despite the team going undefeated the entire year.

Travis, who led the team's offense, was hugely inspirational in their massive success. Therefore, Bell felt that the Heisman trophy belonged to his teammate, i.e., Travis.

Here is what Jordan Travis posted on his X account:

The post has garnered much attention from fans, who believe it is the right call. Let's take a look at what the supporters had to say:

Florida State was the best team in the ACC this year and finished with an 8-0 record in the conference. Moreover, they defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 in the championship game and ended the season 13-0 overall. Moreover, signal caller Travis turned out to be FSU's best player with extraordinary numbers.

In only 12 games, the quarterback had 2,755 passing yards, a 63.9% completion rate, 20 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He suffered an injury in Week 12 against the Miami Hurricanes and has not played since. In his final game, Travis completed 19 of 31 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

From there on, Florida State went on to win three more games without their star QB, making a statement about how good they were before being excluded from the playoffs.

How well has Jaheim Bell himself performed for FSU this year?

Although Travis made most of the headlines for the Seminoles, Bell exceeded expectations this year. The tight end has the best numbers coming into his junior year of college football. The 22-year-old recorded 503 receiving yards in 39 receptions and two TDs in only 10 games.

This shows FSU's strength despite losing Jordan Travis in Week 12 and Jaheim Bell in Week 10. The team remained undefeated after losing two of their best players but got excluded from the playoffs.