Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is heartbroken after the Seminoles were excluded from the College Football Playoff. FSU's snub comes despite the school's flawless 13-0 record and an Atlantic Coast Conference title triumph.

This is the first time an unbeaten Power Five conference winner has missed the national championship playoffs since its inception in 2014. Travis took to X, expressing his disbelief and disappointment:

“Devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!”

The fans had a whole range of emotions about Jordan Travis' post and Florida State’s exclusion. Let’s have a look at some of the best fan reactions.

"They wanted the SEC money, that simple," a fan wrote.

Has Florida won without Jordan Travis?

The quarterback is not happy that the Florida State Seminoles are not getting the opportunity to showcase the team's depth and resilience. Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury on Nov. 18 against North Alabama. With Florida registering two wins after his absence, it looks like Travis might be right.

Florida State's exclusion from the playoff spot was attributed to the CFP committee's perception of the team's transformation after Travis' injury. Committee leader Boo Corrigan is of the view that FSU isn’t the same team without Jordan Travis, who has been integral to their offensive dynamics this season.

This evaluation led to the committee favoring Alabama for the fourth spot, leaving Florida State at fifth. The Seminoles' playoff dreams were eclipsed by Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. The decision by the playoff committee has raised questions about the transparency and criteria of the selection process.

Mike Norvell is furious after CFP snub

The CFP committee has been hearing from all corners after their shocking decision to exclude the Seminoles. In a fiery response to the College Football Playoff committee's snub, FSU coach Mike Norvell didn't hold his frustration back. Norvell criticized the committee, stating:

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games."

FSU's unbeaten Power Five conference championship win and hard-fought victories away from home deserved the CFP spot. Norvell disagreed with the committee's call and deemed it contrary to the principles of sports.

He remains proud of his team's season-long efforts and is determined to bounce back stronger in the Orange Bowl against Georgia.