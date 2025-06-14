“Giving middle school breakup”: CFB fans left confused as Jordon Hudson uses “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” on IG

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been drawing increasing public attention. Whether it’s due to criticism over Hudson's growing presence in the UNC coach’s professional life, or curiosity surrounding their relationship, they often make headlines.

The scrutiny has reached a point where even minor social media activity leads to rumors, ranging from engagement speculation to assumptions of a breakup.

One such moment came on Friday, when Hudson posted a monochromatic photo of herself on Instagram. It was set to Taylor Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” track.

The song choice set off a ripple of speculation and confusion in the comments.

“Song choice 👀,” a fan wrote.

“It’s giving middle school breakup,” oneafan said.

“I take the song choice to mean bill is small?” another fan wrote.

Comments on @jordon's IG post

While there were speculations about the song choice, many focused more on Hudson’s appearance. Her makeup featured delicate, crystal-like sparkles on her face, paired with a shimmery dress.

“So gorgeous✨✨🫶😍😍,” a fan said.

“Stunning as always 🦞🦞🙌,” another fan commented.

“What is happening,” one fan wrote.

Comments on @jordon's IG post

Jordon Hudson has long been a fan of Taylor Swift

Jordon Hudson’s use of Taylor Swift’s song in her Instagram post led to speculation. However, it also underscored something that’s long been known: that Hudson is a devoted fan of the musician.

Swift has had a well-publicized fight to take back control of her early music. In 2019, music executive Scooter Braun bought her old record label and the rights to her first six albums. Swift mentioned that Bruan had been part of years of bullying she experienced, also involving Kanye West, one of Braun’s clients at the time.

In a similar situation, Justin Bieber sold the rights to all the music he made before 2022 to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

A Swift fan account posted a clip from her “Karma” music video on X.

“Taylor Swift owning her master while Justin Bieber had to sell his, Kanye at his lowest, Kim irrelevant and Scooter Braun going broke Taylor Swift always wins in the end,” the fan page tweeted on May 31.

Hudson reposted that video tweet with her own short message.

“Live. Laugh. Love. KARMA," Hudson tweeted.

Jordon Hudson @Jordonbella LINK Live. Laugh. Love. KARMA. 🫶🏼

While there has been no official word of a breakup or any tension between Bill Belichick and Hudson, her love for the pop icon is true.

