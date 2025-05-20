“This man is trippin lol”: CFB fans hold nothing back on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s engagement report

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is gearing up for his first season in college football with the Tar Heels following his appointment in December. After a recruitment blitz, Belichick has had to deal with off-field issues for the past few weeks involving his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

After a controversial interview three weeks ago during which Hudson stopped an NBC interviewer from asking Belichick about the timeline of their relationship, the news cycle has kept the couple in the headlines.

On Tuesday, the New York Times' Katherine Rosman reported that the headline-grabbing Hudson, who has dated the legendary coach for two years, had "told at least one person that she is currently engaged to be married" to Bill Belichick.

Football fans on X had mixed reactions to the latest speculation surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

Some fans made fun of the situation.

"Operation Save Bill is a go," one fan tweeted.

"This man is trippin lol," another fan tweeted.

"Bro’s got 9 rings now," one fan tweeted.

Bill Belichick addresses Jordon Hudson's role in his career

Last week, ESPN reported that Jordon Hudson had been barred from accessing the North Carolina Tar Heels' training facilities, forcing athletic director Bubba Cunningham to publicly deny the reports amid the fallout from Bill Belichick's viral CBS interview.

The North Carolina coach has previously said Hudson handled aspects of his companies, including the public relations element. However, as the fallout from the viral clip of the interview continued unabated, fans and analysts questioned the role that his girlfriend played in the former New England coach's career.

During an interview on "The Pivot" podcast on Friday, Belichick addressed Hudson's role in his life.

“As I stay focused on football, some of the other opportunities that come along, Jordon looks at those and can dig into a little bit deeper,” Belichick said. “But really what she does helps me spend my time on football, and that’s what’s important to me. [It] could be a speaking thing, you know, an appearance on this or talk about that or somebody wants an autograph, or that type of thing, and so she’ll kind of help organize that for me.

“That’s really off to the side. It’s a personal relationship, and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.”

When he was appointed the coach of North Carolina in December, Bill Belichick was tabbed to raise the profile of the Tar Heels in college football. Months before the season begins, all eyes have been directed at the Tar Heels due to the legendary coach's headline-grabbing relationship with Jordon Hudson.

