"Go ask Fran Brown" - CFB fans call out Teddy Bridgewater on asking donations from fans for Miami Northwestern 

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater began a new chapter as a football coach after hanging up his cleats. In 2023, he was named the head coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School.

However, it looks like Teddy Bridgewater is having trouble covering football-related expenses that are not sanctioned by the school. He shared a post on Facebook that states he spent $14,000 from his own pocket last year on the team's training camp.

Bridgewater then goes on to request donations from fans to continue covering the football expenses.

"THIS ISNT A CRY OUT FOR HELP but more so a coach seeking donations. I will post the fundraising packages I put together later today and I will provide my foundations Bank Acccount information later today. If Teddy Bridgewater doesn't personally approach on behalf of the football team asking for donations- feel free to do what you want," he wrote in the post.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Bridgewater asking for donations.

"Teddy can go ahead & contact Mr. Brown for that $$$"

"Go ask Fran Brown," one fan said.

"Miami fans on him. Looks like those northern booster better come through," another fan commented.

"This is what high school athletics in Florida has come down to... such a sad state of affair. @MDCPS you should be ashamed of yourselves for cutting high school athletics budget year-after year. @UTD_AFT1974 you should be ashamed for not bargaining minimum wage for coaches," this fan said.

"No Miami booster will put a penny to them better get Fran Brown to put some money down," another fan wrote.

"I’m sure Fran Brown will gladly donate!" wrote a fan.

"Tell him welcome to coaching high school sports. Coaches been doing spending there own money, giving rides, feeding players etc for years," this fan said.

Teddy Bridgewater had an impressive debut campaign as head coach of Miami Northwestern

Despite being new to the world of coaching, the former NFL quarterback enjoyed quite the success in year one with Miami Northwestern.

He helped the team secure a victory in the Florida 3A State Championship game. Apart from this, Bridgewater created history after leading Miami Northwestern to its first Florida Class 5A State Championship game in five years.

Teddy Bridgewater announced his retirement as a quarterback in the league back in February 2024. However, in December 2024, he decided to return and re-signed with the Detroit Lions. He served as the backup to QB1 Jared Goff alongside Hendon Hooker.

Bridgewater did not see time on the field during the regular season but made an appearance in the divisional round of the playoffs when Goff suffered a temporary concussion.

