"Cleats Gone": Former Miami Northwestern HC and NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater provides positive update on donation effort for HS football players

Former NFL quarterback and ex-Miami Northwestern High School head coach Teddy Bridgewater continues to support his community. In a recent Facebook post, Bridgewater shared a photo of a garage filled with Nike cleats once used by players from the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

With sizes ranging from 11.5 to 22, he offered the entire collection to any high school still using Nike cleats—no picking and choosing, all or nothing.

"Any high school that’s still Nike wants/need a bunch of Nike cleats?" he wrote. “I’m not giving just one pair away, you have to take all pairs Lol.”

However, he made it clear there would be no shipping involved. This generous gesture is part of Bridgewater’s ongoing commitment to supporting young athletes, ensuring gear isn't wasted but benefits the next generation striving to make their mark.

Bridgewater, a proud Miami native and Miami Northwestern graduate, has returned to his roots in a big way—both on and off the field. After more than 10 years in the NFL, the former QB returned to coaching at his former high school and led the Miami Northwestern Bulls to a Florida Class 3A state championship in his debut season.

"I’m placed in their life to help them tap into that source, to help them go far,” he said.

Even as he rejoined the NFL as an emergency backup with the Detroit Lions during their playoff run, his former players continued to celebrate his journey.

“They love it,” Bridgewater told USA TODAY Sports. “They can go to college and tell the stories about how cool Teddy Bridgewater was. They can get some ‘cool points.’”

To Bridgewater, mentorship is just as vital as football success.

“Not everyone is a superstar... I still find myself helping young guys find that stability,” he said.

Teddy Bridgewater criticizes declining recognition for Florida high school athletes

Teddy Bridgewater, head coach of Miami Northwestern’s football program, has consistently spoken out on issues affecting Florida’s youth.

On the eve of spring football practices, the former NFL quarterback used his Facebook platform to call out the diminishing acknowledgment of high school athletes' accomplishments.

Bridgewater questioned the disappearance of traditional year-end ceremonies and varsity letter presentations, which once served as key moments of recognition for student-athletes.

“We don’t have end-of-the-year banquets for our athletes like we used to,” he wrote. “We don’t pass out letters anymore... From an athletic department standpoint, you have kids BEATING OLYMPIANS, young women running some of the fastest times in the UNITED STATES!”

He challenged whether schools still value student success:

“How are these kids not being paraded?”

As reigning FHSAA Class 3A state champions, Miami Northwestern enters the 2025 season with momentum and talent to repeat. Off the field, Bridgewater continues to mentor youth, offering advice rooted in financial responsibility.

