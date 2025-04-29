Detroit Lions undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had an eventful 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Campbell's unit drafted seven players to address numerous roster gaps. The Lions were a win away from the NFC championship game last season. They were undone by the brilliance of the Washington Commanders and will need to wait for another campaign to reach the Super Bowl.

Ad

After Round 7 of this year's draft, the Lions made a plethora of undrafted free agent moves. These players will provide competition for the drafted players ahead of the 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Lions 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Lions UDFA signings so far:

Anthony Tyus, Running Back, Ohio Caden Prieskorn, Tight End, Ole Miss Gavin Holmes, Cornerback, Texas Ian Kennelly, Safety, Grand Valley State Jackson Meeks, Wide Receiver, Syracuse Jakobie Keeney-James, Wide Receiver, UMass Keith Cooper Jr., Edge Rusher, Houston Kye Robichaux, Running Back, Boston College Leif Fautanu, Offensive Lineman, Arizona State Mason Miller, Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State Zach Horton, Tight End, Indiana

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There seems to be a focus on skill players as Dan Campbell looks to give his active roster a jolt ahead of a pivotal 2025 regular season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft: A recap

Here's a look at the Lions' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, Offensive Lineman, Georgia

Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, Wide Receiver, Arkansas

Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, Offensive Lineman, LSU

Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, Edge Rusher, Boise State

Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, Safety, Georgia

Round 7, pick 244: Dominic Lovett, Wide Receiver, Georgia

The Lions prioritized Jared Goff in this year's draft. The franchise drafted two offensive linemen and two wide receivers. The offensive linemen will be tasked with protecting the Pro Bowl quarterback, while the wideouts will join a talented wideout depth chart.

Ad

The Lions also improved their defense by drafting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Boise State edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, and Georgia safety Dan Jackson. These players will be tasked with adding grit to one of the better defenses in the NFC.

The Lions have Super Bowl aspirations under Dan Campbell and will be a team to watch in the upcoming campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.