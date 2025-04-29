Detroit Lions undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had an eventful 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Campbell's unit drafted seven players to address numerous roster gaps. The Lions were a win away from the NFC championship game last season. They were undone by the brilliance of the Washington Commanders and will need to wait for another campaign to reach the Super Bowl.
After Round 7 of this year's draft, the Lions made a plethora of undrafted free agent moves. These players will provide competition for the drafted players ahead of the 2025 season.
Detroit Lions 2025 undrafted free agents tracker
This is a list of Lions UDFA signings so far:
- Anthony Tyus, Running Back, Ohio
- Caden Prieskorn, Tight End, Ole Miss
- Gavin Holmes, Cornerback, Texas
- Ian Kennelly, Safety, Grand Valley State
- Jackson Meeks, Wide Receiver, Syracuse
- Jakobie Keeney-James, Wide Receiver, UMass
- Keith Cooper Jr., Edge Rusher, Houston
- Kye Robichaux, Running Back, Boston College
- Leif Fautanu, Offensive Lineman, Arizona State
- Mason Miller, Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State
- Zach Horton, Tight End, Indiana
There seems to be a focus on skill players as Dan Campbell looks to give his active roster a jolt ahead of a pivotal 2025 regular season.
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft: A recap
Here's a look at the Lions' picks in this year's draft:
- Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, Offensive Lineman, Georgia
- Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
- Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, Offensive Lineman, LSU
- Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, Edge Rusher, Boise State
- Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, Safety, Georgia
- Round 7, pick 244: Dominic Lovett, Wide Receiver, Georgia
The Lions prioritized Jared Goff in this year's draft. The franchise drafted two offensive linemen and two wide receivers. The offensive linemen will be tasked with protecting the Pro Bowl quarterback, while the wideouts will join a talented wideout depth chart.
The Lions also improved their defense by drafting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Boise State edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, and Georgia safety Dan Jackson. These players will be tasked with adding grit to one of the better defenses in the NFC.
The Lions have Super Bowl aspirations under Dan Campbell and will be a team to watch in the upcoming campaign.
