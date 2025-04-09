"He baited Quincy": Fans react as Miami Northwestern football player bests Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson in race

Tywan Cox, a three-star safety from Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern High School created headlines on Saturday at the Florida Replays when he outran Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson to lead his team to victory in the 4x400 relay. Miami Northwestern beat Wilson's Bullis High School thanks to a 45.14 anchor split from the defenseman, as per On3.

Cox ran his race alongside Wilson and got the better of him, giving his team the victory. The three-star recruit has already tasted success on the gridiron, winning the Florida high school state title with Miami Northwestern last year.

Cox's recent achievement has caused a lot of stir on social media. Fans were shocked to see Cox outrun Wilson, who won gold at the Paris Olympics as part of the US's 4x400 relay team, and couldn't believe the outcome.

"Now yall gon make quincy drop another wr 😂" one guy commented on MileSplit's Instagram post about the race.

"Why yall make a ai video bro," another fan wrote.

"Now ya know.. every time Quincy gets beat he turns up the next meet!" another fan wrote.

A few fans praised the Miami Northwestern man's strategy to let Wilson lead most of the race and then overtake him in the final moments.

"Letting him do all the work was the smartest shi i ever seen," one fan said.

"He baited Quincy to lead the final lap and pace him. Cause he was in the lead and let him take it. Smart running," another fan wrote.

"Track and field rivalry is in good hands," another fan commented.

Tywan Cox is ranked No. 760 in the country and is the 62nd-best player at his position from the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the 95th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Miami Northwestern's Tywan Cox flipped his commitment from USF to Illinois in Nov. last year

Tywan Cox, announced his commitment to the University of South Florida on Jun. 24, 2024 after taking an official visit to the program on Jun. 14. However, the athlete flipped his commitment to the University of Illinois on Nov. 4 after receiving an offer from them in Oct.

Cox signed with Illinois on National Singing Day in December. He became the program's 16th commitment in November and is one of the school's nine official signees, as per On3.

Illinois' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 46 in the country, as per 247Sports. The Fighting Illini have enrolled 13 athletes so far.

