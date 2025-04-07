“Are we watching a burnout in real time” - Fans react as Quincy Wilson sufferers defeat at Florida Relays

Quincy Wilson was recently handed his first loss of the 2025 outdoor season. Competing at the Florida Relays, the Olympic champion was outdone by fellow high schooler Tywan Cox, and fans were quick to express their concern about Wilson's performance.

Ad

After a strong indoor season that saw him make the finals of the USA Indoor Championships and win the New Balance Indoor Nationals, Wilson opened his outdoor season on Friday, April 4.

Running the individual 400m at the Florida Relays, the youngster clocked a time of 45.27s for the win, finishing more than a second ahead of Cox, who came in second with a 46.29. A day later, he ran the anchor leg for the Bullis team in the boys' 4x400m relay final. Wilson and Cox, who were running for Miami Northwestern, were initially close before Cox pulled away to take the win.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to Quincy Wilson’s defeat, fans expressed their concern for the youngster, with one X user writing,

“Are we watching a burnout in real time?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few other fans expressed the same worry.

“A lot of you were upset when Bolt said NCAAs don’t benefit Jamaicans. Let’s take this a step further and say this applies to all. I’d never forget Abby Steiner running 57 races and y’all were clapping like that’s good. Quincy needs rest,” one fan wrote.

Ad

“Quincy Wilson needs to have a break. They are running this kid into the ground. He shouldn’t be getting passed like that,” another added.

A few other fans praised Tywan Cox for getting the better of the Olympic champion, with one writing,

“Tywan Cox is going to play football at Illinois. Hell of an anchor leg.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Can’t tell Tywan NOTHING this whole week🤣🔥🔥,” an X user commented.

“OMGGGG his kick off that last turn was wicke😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨,” yet another fan chimed in .

Quincy Wilson’s 2025 indoor season

Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson opened his 2025 season at the Virginia Showcase in January. Running the indoor 500m, the youngster finished second in the race, clocking 1:02.49.

Ad

However, he quickly bounced back from the loss and went on to win the 400m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with a time of 45.66s.

Up next, he raced the 600m at the Millrose Games, finishing sixth. He then participated in the USA Indoor Championships, finishing fifth in the finals.

In March, Quincy Wilson competed at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, winning the 400m in a time of 45.71s, before leading his Bullis team to the 4x400m relay crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More