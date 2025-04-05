Quincy Wilson continued his dominance in the 400m as he made his outdoor season debut at the Florida Relays. The 17-year-old clocked a remarkable 45.27s, tying the fastest American time of 2025 so far.
The youngster recently displayed his dominance in the Indoor season with new meet records and a New Balance Indoor Nationals title after facing a setback at the VA Showcase 2025. Quincy Wilson expressed his desire to improve his performance as the season progressed and push his limits in the outdoor season.
He made his 2025 Outdoor season debut at the Florida Relays and competed against a great lineup of athletes in the 400m finals. Wilson was trailing behind in the final stretch but registered a strong finish to clinch the title and win the gold medal with an impressive time.
Fans expressed their thoughts about Wilson's performance on X. Some fans were impressed with how Quincy Wilson was pushing his limits despite being a High School Athlete, whereas some fans expressed their excitement to watch him compete in the future.
"Somebody tell him not to go to college… just go train pro and have the shoe company pay for him to get his degree," wrote a fan.
"I swear these kids now are fast as s**t lmao, it’s in the GMO," another fan chimed in.
"My boy said he need a spot on the team this year," wrote another fan.
"Mans said forget school. Track is life," wrote a fan.
"Greater things await this kid," another fan chimed in.
"That's fast for early season. 44 mid/low by end of the season for him," tweeted another fan.
Quincy Wilson on struggles with health early in the 2025 season
Quincy Wilson spoke about facing health struggles early in the 2025 season in an interview with Citius Mag at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American athlete revealed that he could not train much before the major event as he was struggling with his health.
Wilson shared that he had asthma, and it took him a long time to recover.
"I think it was a great atmosphere because I was hyped up. I put in lot of work into this. Beyond just the win because I honestly haven't ran since USA's. I haven't ran since USA's I've been in the bed. I was real sick, I had bad asthma. So, it took me a long time to like get back. I have been using my inhaler. I have been trying to get everything to make sure that I was right for today," he said. (1:00 onwards)
Furthermore, he thanked his coaches and family for their support during the tough times while he was struggling with his health.