Quincy Wilson continued his dominance in the 400m as he made his outdoor season debut at the Florida Relays. The 17-year-old clocked a remarkable 45.27s, tying the fastest American time of 2025 so far.

Ad

The youngster recently displayed his dominance in the Indoor season with new meet records and a New Balance Indoor Nationals title after facing a setback at the VA Showcase 2025. Quincy Wilson expressed his desire to improve his performance as the season progressed and push his limits in the outdoor season.

He made his 2025 Outdoor season debut at the Florida Relays and competed against a great lineup of athletes in the 400m finals. Wilson was trailing behind in the final stretch but registered a strong finish to clinch the title and win the gold medal with an impressive time.

Ad

Trending

Fans expressed their thoughts about Wilson's performance on X. Some fans were impressed with how Quincy Wilson was pushing his limits despite being a High School Athlete, whereas some fans expressed their excitement to watch him compete in the future.

"Somebody tell him not to go to college… just go train pro and have the shoe company pay for him to get his degree," wrote a fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I swear these kids now are fast as s**t lmao, it’s in the GMO," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"My boy said he need a spot on the team this year," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Mans said forget school. Track is life," wrote a fan.

"Greater things await this kid," another fan chimed in.

"That's fast for early season. 44 mid/low by end of the season for him," tweeted another fan.

Quincy Wilson on struggles with health early in the 2025 season

Wilson competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty Quincy Wilson

Quincy Wilson spoke about facing health struggles early in the 2025 season in an interview with Citius Mag at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American athlete revealed that he could not train much before the major event as he was struggling with his health.

Ad

Wilson shared that he had asthma, and it took him a long time to recover.

"I think it was a great atmosphere because I was hyped up. I put in lot of work into this. Beyond just the win because I honestly haven't ran since USA's. I haven't ran since USA's I've been in the bed. I was real sick, I had bad asthma. So, it took me a long time to like get back. I have been using my inhaler. I have been trying to get everything to make sure that I was right for today," he said. (1:00 onwards)

Ad

Furthermore, he thanked his coaches and family for their support during the tough times while he was struggling with his health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More