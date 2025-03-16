"I was real sick"- Quincy Wilson makes feelings known about struggles after massive indoor season victory

Quincy Wilson recently opened up about his struggles after winning the 400m at the New Balance Indoor National Championships 2025. The American athlete expressed that he had worked very hard while preparing for the competition as he struggled with his health.

The 17-year-old athlete clocked 45.71s to win the title after a dominating performance. Andrew Salvodon put up a great fight in the final moments of the race; however, Quincy Wilson held on to his lead to clinch the victory with a new meet record.

Wilson spoke to Citius Mag in a post race interview and shared about his thought process during the race. The American athlete revealed that he was pretty impressed by the race atmosphere and it helped him to boost his morale before competing.

Moreover, he expressed how he had been struggling with his health lately, citing asthma. Wilson revealed that he had been using his inhaler to make sure that he was ready for the race.

"I think it was a great atmosphere because I was hyped up. I put in lot of work into this. Beyond just the win because I honestly haven't ran since USA's. I haven't ran since USA's I've been in the bed. I was real sick, I had bad asthma. So, it took me a long time to like get back. I have been using my inhaler. I have been trying to get everything to make sure that I was right for today," he said. (1:00 onwards)

Quincy Wilson on his performance in the early Indoor season

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After suffering a loss in the VA Showcase 2025, Quincy Wilson marched on to the US Indoor Track and Field Championships. He competed in the men's 400m and finished sixth overall with a performance of 46.13s. Wilson spoke to Citius Mag in a post race press conference and revealed that he was content with his performance.

The 17 year old expressed his desire to continue with consistent performances as the season progressed.

“I mean it feels good. Another consistent race. Can’t complain. I’ve gotta go clean up some things. It’s indoors. Outdoors? I can’t wait!” he said.

Along with that, Wilson shed light on his practice routine at Bullis High School.

"I mean right now, I'm out here practicing right now. So, we're getting it in, it's not just me and the team, it's Bullis. We out here ready to go show. We got a bunch of kids that are ready and hungry. So, we're ready," he added.

Furthermore, he expressed his desire to learn from his shortcomings and emerge stronger in his upcoming races.

