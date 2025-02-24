"I’ve gotta go clean up some things"- 17-year-old Quincy Wilson makes his stance clear after crashing out of podium position at USATF Indoors

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts after finishing out of the podium positions at the US Indoor Track and Field Championships in the men's 400m. The American athlete clocked 46.13s and finished sixth overall.

Ad

The 17-year-old began the race with great momentum. However, after the first lap, as the senior athletes started to dominate, the youngster fell short and trailed behind the leading pack. Chris Bailey registered a strong finish to clinch the title with a performance of 45.21s. Jacory Patterson took home the silver medal with a performance of 45.60s, and Elija Godwin won the bronze medal with a performance of 46.09s.

Quincy Wilson spoke about his performance in a post-race interview with Citius Mag. He revealed that he was content with being consistent on the track, adding he would be working on certain aspects of his race as he aimed to put forward great performances for the rest of the season.

Ad

Trending

“I mean it feels good. Another consistent race. Can’t complain. I’ve gotta go clean up some things. It’s indoors. Outdoors? I can’t wait!,” he said.

Furthermore, he spoke about the atmosphere in the Bullis High School's track team.

"I mean right now, I'm out here practicing right now. So, we're getting it in, it's not just me and the team, it's Bullis. We out here ready to go show. We got a bunch of kids that are ready and hungry. So, we're ready," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Quincy Wilson on facing a loss early on in the season

Quincy Wilson competes at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson faced a loss early on in the 2025 season at the VA Showcase where he finished second behind Andrew Salvadon. The American athlete faced a lot of scrutiny from fans for being unable to perform after the Paris Olympics glory. He spoke about the loss in his latest appearance in Beyond the Records Podcast with Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway.

Ad

Wilson revealed that the loss helped him to look at his performance in a different way and helped him to work on multiple aspects amid the ongoing indoor season.

"The loss that I had a couple of weeks ago, I got to relook at everything differently. Just like, now it's time to change a lot of things around because there's always this person that's hungrier. You think that you are hungry but you never know what can happen. So, it's just. It was real blessing for me," he said.

Ad

"The loss wasn't needed, I feel like the lessons that I learned was what I needed. I think I needed the lessons because they can't alwys be high, you can't always be high," he added.

The 17-year-old athlete revealed that he had positively taken the shortcoming, and the lessons he learned from it will help him to develop into a better athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback